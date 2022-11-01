BELTON — Rather than taking on the attitude of a team hanging on to its season for dear life, the Gatesville Hornets just took over.
Instead of caving down 2-1, the Hornets came back to outlast Georgetown Gateway 22-25, 25-22, 21-25, 25-17, 15-10 to capture a Class 4A Region III bi-district playoff match Tuesday night at Tiger Gym.
Gatesville (22-18), the No. 3 seed from 23-4A, advances to face Caldwell in the area round Friday at Academy. Gateway finishes the season 21-9.
“I think the girls in the fourth set just decided it was all or nothing,” said Gatesville coach Janey Weber. “We want to be the type of team that outworks everybody and that’s what wedid.”
It was an especially sweet moment for Weber and the rest of Lady Hornets who enjoyed their first playoff victory in three years and the first for Weber since she took over for her father, Rickey Phillips, now the Hornets’ athletic director.
Indeed, the fourth set began much like the tense previous three sets with little room to play with. A kill from junior Barrett Boyd tied the match 8-8 and from there the Hornets began to pull away. They scored eight of next 10 points for a 16-10 capped by a Boyd ace. They continued that pace down the stretch, including four aces between Boyd, Emma Pollard and Kaleigh Haywood before Boyd finally sealed the set with a kill to force the decisive fifth set.
“We just had to put out more energy,” said Pollard, a freshman. “I think we were just stressed out and nervous, but we found a way.”
The Hornets carried the same momentum into the fifth set with a pair of early kills from Haywood to set the pace. After going up 5-4 following a Gator miscue, the Lady Hornets never relinquished the lead. A Pollard block gave Gatesville a 12-9 margin and the Hornets ran off three of the last four points including Khloe Matthews’ pounding of a Gator overpass. An attack by Adelyn Watkins sailed long to secure the Gatesville win.
“This feels very good,” said senior setter Lola Barron. “This could have been my last game, but we just kept pushing through. We started getting our serves in and that’s when we were able to get in a rhythm.”
Both teams were plagued by inconsistent serving in the initial sets while at the same time scoring on a bevy of aces.
In the opener, the teams were even 21-21 before Gateway ran off four of the last five points.
Similarly in the second, Gatesville clung to a 21-20 lead and got three kills from Haywood to close out that set.
Haywood, a senior, missed most of the season with a knee injury but appeared back on her game with a strong night of attacking.
“Everything started to go our way and we could see defeat on their faces,” Haywood said.
Gateway broke a 21-21 tie in the third by scoring the final five points to take a 2-1 lead.
It was the Hornets the rest of the way.
“We got more blocks and got our serves in play,” said Weber of the final two sets. “That allowed our hitters to get on a streak.”
TUESDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFF SCORES
CLASS 5A BI-DISTRICT
At Taylor HS
- Brenham def. Chaparral 25-15, 25-11, 25-13
At Mexia HS
- College Station def. Ellison 25-17, 25-15, 25-8
At A&M Consolidated HS, College Station
- Lake Belton def. Magnolia West 25-23, 25-17, 20-25, 15-25, 15-10
At Hearne HS
- Montgomery Lake Creek def. Shoemaker 25-16, 25-14, 25-8
CLASS 4A BI-DISTRICT
At Belton HS
- Gatesville def. Georgetown Gateway 22-25, 25-22, 21-25, 25-17, 15-10
At Liberty Hill
- Salado def. Lampasas 25-19, 25-27, 25-15, 25-12
