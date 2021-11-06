ROUND ROCK — The state meet is not a reward. It is a responsibility.
For years, Elliot Kelley has successfully overseen some of Gatesville’s highest-caliber athletes, serving as the Hornets head track and field coach before taking over the cross country program as well five seasons ago.
And every postseason, as the meets grow in importance and extend further from home, inevitably, it happens.
“I always try to keep things as calm as possible,” Kelley said, “and I’ll tell the kids to not do anything differently from the way they always do it.
“They’ll say, ‘Well, I want to eat this,” and I’ll say, ‘Have you ever ate it before a meet? Then, don’t eat it.’
Then we get to the hotel, and they’ll say, ‘I want to get in the hot tub,” and I’ll say, ‘Have you ever got in the hot tub before you race? Then you’re not getting in the hot tub.’”
Prior to Saturday’s Class 4A state races, however, there were no such questions.
“They got in the hotel room,” Kelley said, “and they wanted to go to sleep, so they could go and race in the morning.
“They weren’t here for a vacation. They were here for business.”
It showed.
Three of Gatesville’s four participants placed in the top 15 highlighted by a pair of top-11 showings in the boys race.
Meandering along a five-kilometer course spanning Old Settlers Park, Hornets junior Carlo Martinez cracked the top 10, placing eighth overall with a time of 16:02.1, while senior Luis Macias capped off his career by finishing 11th (16:07.5).
The times were within 30 seconds of individual champion Micah Swann, of Athens, who finished in 15:42.4.
In the 3,200-meter girls race, Gatesville freshman Vania Martinez crossed the finish line in 11:56.5 to place 15th, while sophomore Bethany Penrod (70th, 12:42.7) rounded out the Hornets’ quartet.
While Gatesville has the potential to return three of its four qualifiers back to state next year, Salado is in an even more advantageous position.
The Lady Eagles emerged sixth out of 16 teams as Salado’s first four finishers were all freshmen.
Paced by Alexa Williams’ 23rd-place time of 12:05.2, all five of the Lady Eagles’ runners placed in the top 85 with Penelope Anderson (35th, 12:22.5), Ally Ihler (57th, 12:37.9), Cassie Vargas (65th, 12:40.8) and junior Natalie Burleson (84th, 12:49.1) following.
While the group is young and talented, they were also unaware, according to Salado head coach Corey Baird.
“It was great that we qualified for state,” she said, “but I don’t think they really understood how awesome of an accomplishment it was until today.
“Now, I think they comprehend exactly how special this opportunity really was.”
Additionally, freshman Anna Redelsheimer (111th, 13:18.3) and junior Ida Bogsted (123rd, 13:30.7) competed for Salado, but their scores did not count toward the team total.
With 170 points apiece, the Lady Eagles tied for fifth place with La Feria, but the Lady Lions earned the tiebreaker to capture the spot.
Celina easily won the team title with 80 points — 31 fewer than second-place Fredericksburg — while Melissa junior Abigail Bass (11:07.2) was the individual winner.
Luke Anderson and Ryan Novotny made some history for Salado at state by placing 72nd and 74th overall, respectively. Anderson, a freshman, posted a time of 17:17.3, while Novotny, a junior, had a time of 17:18.4, placing them 14th and 15th, respectively, on the school’s list for all-time fastest five-kilometer showings.
Baird refuses to allow her athletes to be satisfied, though.
“We always have to be reaching for that next step,” she said. “We always have to challenge ourselves.
“Next year, we want to do better than we did this year, so we have to keep working.”
UIL CLASS 4A STATE CROSS COUNTRY MEET
Girls 3,200 meters
1, Abigail Bass, Melissa, 11 minutes, 7.2 seconds.
15, Vania Martinez, Gatesville, 11:56.5.
23, Alexa Williams, Salado, 12:05.2.
35, Penelope Anderson, Salado, 12:22.5.
57, Ally Ihler, Salado, 12:37.9.
65, Cassie Vargas, Salado, 12:40.8.
70, Bethany Penrod, Gatesville, 12:42.7.
84, Natalie Burleson, Salado, 12:49.1.
111, Anna Redelsheimer, Salado, 13:18.3.
123, Ida Bogsted, Salado, 13:30.7.
Girls team standings
1, Celina, 80.
2, Fredericksburg, 111.
3, Sanger, 133.
4, Canyon, 162.
5, *La Feria, 170.
6, Salado, 170.
*-won fifth-place tiebreaker
Boys 5k
1, Micah Swann, Athens, 15:42.4.
8, Carlo Martinez, Gatesville, 16:02.1.
11, Luis Macias, Gatesville, 16:07.5.
72, Luke Anderson, Salado, 17:17.3.
74, Ryan Novotny, Salado, 17:18.4.
