Gatesville could not miss early, and it led to a comfortable victory.
Taking a slight detour from their District 6-4A schedule, the Hornets took the court Saturday afternoon against Waco Live Oak Classical, looking to follow their upset at Lampasas with another victory.
And they did.
Sparked by a trio of first-quarter 3-pointers from guard Ainsley Warren, Gatesville immediately created a 29-6 cushion and never allowed it to deflate, cruising to a 75-29 win.
“The 3-point shooting early was huge,” Hornets head coach Ryan Ocheskey said, “and it led to a real confidence-building win that I really think we needed.
“Hopefully, we can carry this back into district, because if we can get similar performances, that will be huge for us.”
Less than a week after opening district by snapping the Lady Badgers’ seven-game win streak, the Hornets were never challenged, holding the Lady Falcons to 10 points or less in every quarter.
Live Oak rallied from the early onslaught to create a 42-16 deficit at halftime following a 10-point second quarter, but it would not get any closer. Gatesville outscored the Lady Falcons 22-8 in the third quarter and held them to just five points in the final period.
Warren, who finished with four 3-pointers, recorded a game-high-tying 14 points, matching the output of teammate Allaiya Jones, while teammates Caitlin Chacon and Kamryn Higginbotham added a dozen points apiece. Additionally, guard Cadence Smalley scored 10 points, and freshman Taylor Coward had a nine-point outing.
“I love that type of game,” Ocheskey said. “I would love to see those types of games from my kids from here on out.”
And with a pair of district foes — Glen Rose (6th) and Stephenville (7th) — residing in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches top 10, he knows it will be necessary.
“We just have to use this win the right way,” Ocheskey said. “Hopefully, this ends up being a turning point for our season.”
With the victory, Gatesville (5-9, 1-0) has won three of its last four games heading into Tuesday’s home game against Brownwood. Then, the Hornets must face the Honeybees (Friday) and the Lady Tigers (Jan. 19) in consecutive contests.
“Every game in this district is going to be tough,” Ocheskey said. “We have to be ready to play.
“But the way it looks right now is any team on any night can win a game in this is district. We have to be ready.”
GATESVILLE 75, WACO LIVE OAK 29
Live Oak Classical (29)
Loden 10, Lynch 7, R.Wallace 4, Mills 4, Burgess 2, J.Wallace 1, Hansard 1.
Gatesville (75)
Warren 14, Jones 14, Chacon 12, Higginbotham 12, Smalley 10, T.Coward 9, Trotter 2, Hunt 2.
Live Oak 6 10 8 5—29
Gatesville 29 13 22 11—75
3-Point Goals – Live Oak 0, Gatesville 8 (Warren 4, Higginbotham 2, Chacon, Jones). Free Throws – Live Oak 11-22, Gatesville 7-15. Fouled Out – None. Total Fouls – Live Oak 11, Gatesville 20. Technicals – None.
Records – Gatesville 5-9.
