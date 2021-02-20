Gatesville's Allaiya Jones scored 14 points and the Hornets pulled away down the stretch to beat Iowa Park 45-31 Saturday in Weatherford in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.
Cade Smalley and Kamryn Higginbotham each had seven points for the Hornets, who led by two after three quarters but outscored Iowa Park 16-4 the rest of the way.
Gracyn Fields led the Lady Hawks with 10 points.
Gatesville will face Krum in the area round.
CLASS 4A BOYS
SALADO 66, SMITHVILLE 41: At Manor, Josh Goings scored 25 points and the District 19-4A champions cruised to a first-round playoff victory.
Brady Ihler added 10 points for the Eagles.
Salado led 32-17 at halftime, but Smithville cut the deficit to eight heading into the final period. The Eagles helped by missing seven of eight foul shots.
Salado regained command behind Goings, who scored 12 of his points in the fourth quarter.
SATURDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFF SCORES
BOYS
Class 4A bi-district
- Salado 66, Smithville 41
District 19-4A
- Jarrell 56, Lake Belton 45
GIRLS
Class 6A bi-district
- No. 2 DeSoto 69, Shoemaker 18
- No. 3 Duncanville 104, Ellison 32
- Mansfield 55, No. 22 Harker Heights 34
Class 4A bi-district
- Gatesville 45, Iowa Park 31
- La Grange 61, Lake Belton 33
SATURDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SUM
SALADO 66, SMITHVILLE 41
At Manor HS
Salado (66)
Gonzalez 3, Mescher 7, Pitcock 4, Miller 5, Goings 25, Law 6, Ihler 10, Wilson 0, Self 4, Llobregat 2.
Smithville (41)
Green 1, Hodge 13, Vacek 8, Suilivan 5, T.Hancock 0, Roberson 2, Johnson 12, Jones 0.
Salado 17 15 13 21—66
Smithville 10 7 20 11—41
3-Point Goals—Salado 4 (Goings 2, Mescher, Ihler), Smithville 6 (Hodge 2, Vacek 2, Sullivan, Johnson). Free throws—Salado 10-23, Smithville 4-13. Fouled Out—Green, Johnson. Total Fouls—Salado 14, Smithville 17. Technicals—Johnson.
SATURDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SUM
GATESVILLE 45, IOWA PARK 31
At Weatherford HS
Gatesville (45)
Warren 4, Chacon 5, Jones 14, Smalley 7, Higginbotham 7, Hunt 0, J.Coward 4, T.Coward 4.
Iowa Park (31)
Diaz 2, Prisock 0, Parsons 2, Schubert 4, Chitwood 0, Dickens 8, Barnes 5, Fields 10.
Gatesville 12 9 8 16—45
Iowa Park 13 7 7 4—31
3-Point Goals—Gatesville 5 (Jones 2, Chacon, Smalley, Higginbotham), Iowa Park 3 (Fields 2, Barnes). Free throws—Gatesville 6-9, Iowa Park 4-5. Fouled Out—J.Coward. Total Fouls—Gatesville 12, Iowa Park 11. Technicals—Chacon.
