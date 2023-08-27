Vania Martinez was the only one who could compete with Goldthwaite’s dominant duo.
En route to winning the Belton Invitational’s Class 1A-4A division by 32 points Friday, Goldthwaite also earned a pair of individual medals, but Gatesville’s standout junior insisted on accompanying them to the medal stand.
Martinez traversed the two-mile course at the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area in 11 minutes, 54.1 seconds place second overall, interjecting herself between Goldthwaite sophomore Emily Bartek, who was the champion with a time of 11:47.2 and freshman teammate Payten McGee (3rd, 12:04.4).
The trio’s closest competitor finished approximately 13 seconds later.
While Martinez was responsible for the area’s top individual showing, Salado had the top team outing.
Despite fielding their junior varsity roster for the race, the Lady Eagles placed third with 93 points as four runners finished in the top 20.
Cassie Vargas, a junior, led the group with a 13th-place time of 12:46.0, while junior Sofia Cadenas (15th, 12:47.6), sophomore Serenity Jirasek (17th, 12:51.2) and junior Zimri Lebaron (20th, 12:58.7) followed.
Madyson Rosamond, a senior, completed Salado’s scoring by placing 30th in 13:26.2.
Additionally, Salado had three more runners — junior Rylee Young (33rd, 13:29.8), junior Ainsleigh Liebig (42nd, 13:50.7) and freshman Juliann White (49th, 13:57.7) — finish among the top 50 of the 157-runner field.
Goldthwaite scored 34 points to take the title, while Hamilton was second (66).
The Hornets’ team total was rounded out by junior Riley Higginbotham (21st, 13:05.1), sophomore Lillian Kinder (52nd, 14:03.8) and the freshman duo of Brooklyn Wallace (114th, 15:37.6) and Lana Tyson (117th, 15:41.7).
Gatesville was sixth (266).
Lampasas was the only other area team in attendance, tallying 270 points to place eighth.
Hailey Palmer (23rd, 13:08.2) was the first among the Lady Badgers, while Leah Phillips (28th, 13:16.6), Sophia Storm (67th, 14:20.0), Lola Miller (72nd, 14:23.6) and Taylor Martell (119th, 15:44.0) also produced points.
Belton New Tech had three runners in attendance — juniors Yoselin Bedolla Martinez (130th, 16:27.3) and Kathleen Traweek (150th, 20:06.1) and sophomore Isabelle Allen (153rd, 21:35.0).
In the boys division, Salado delivered the area’s top showing as well, placing second with 64 points.
Coulson Boyd, a sophomore, was second overall, completing the five-kilometer course in 17:04.7, while freshman teammate Daniel Anderson also accounted for a top-10 outing, placing ninth (18:00.4). Camden Aycock (11th, 18:02.8), Morgan Hauck (21st, 18:47.4) and Brody DeLukie (23rd, 18:58.7) were responsible for the remainder of the Eagles’ scoring.
Life Waxahachie won the team title with 51 points, while Gatesville followed Salado in the standings.
All five of the Hornets’ runners ranked among the top 25 as the group accumulated 100 points to place third.
Justin Muegge was first to cross the finish line, posting a 14-place time of 18:22.0, and he was accompanied by teammates Cameron Thompson (19th, 18:41.6), Abraham Almendariz (22nd, 18:56.4), Asa Hardcastle (24th, 18:59.4) and Jack Armstrong (25th, 19:07.1).
Lampasas was the only other area team competing, placing fifth (160) behind Brayden Phillips (12th, 18:06.1) and Ashley Kent (13th, 18:10.0), who crossed consecutively, before teammates Ayden Vanliew (46th, 20:13.8), Royce Clary (47th, 20:16.9) and Tyler Ecker (48th, 20:21.6) mimicked the feat.
Desmond Long (106th, 23:54.0) and Caleb Fry (138th, 37:29.3) were Belton New Tech’s lone competitors.
Waco Meyer junior Marco Cunningham was the individual champion, recording a time of 16:49.6.
