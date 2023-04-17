Gatesville produced one its best seasons in recent history, and the District 23-4A coaches recently acknowledged senior standout Tyler Shea for his efforts in the turnaround.
The forward capped off his career with the Hornets by being named the all-district defensive player of the year after helping the program (6-4) place third in the final standings to earn a second consecutive playoff appearance.
Then, with a 62-47 victory against Georgetown Gateway in the bi-district round, Gatesville secured its 28th win, tying the school record for the most in a single season. Furthermore, it was the Hornets’ first trip into the area round since defeating Glen Rose by two points, 35-33, in overtime Feb. 19, 2013.
In 2019-20, when Shea was a freshman, Gatesville had a 4-23 overall record, was winless in district competition and ended the season with a 20-game losing streak.
Shea was joined on the list by teammates Banner Allman, a senior guard, and senior Carter Williams, who were each placed on the first team, and second-team selections Trae Miller, a junior guard, and sophomore guards Rayshon Smith and West Allman.
Gatesville senior center Ethan Nichols was an honorable mention.
Senior forward Noah Self was Salado’s lone first-team member after the team posted a 2-8 record and missed the playoffs, but Eagles junior Luke Law and freshman Levi Ball landed on the second team.
Undefeated district champion Connally (10-0) was well represented as senior swingman Jelani McDonald and junior point guard J’ylon Nobles split the most valuable player award and head coach Quinton Snell was named coach of the year to go along with three of the 11 first-team selections.
Pirates sophomore guard Monta Hillard was named offensive player of the year, and teammate Qwae Willis, a freshman guard, was named newcomer of the year to complete the list of superlatives.
La Vega was second in the district standings with a 7-3 record.
