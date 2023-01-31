Lake Belton won the championship, but Gatesville delivered in defeat.
Competing at Saturday’s Waco ISD invitational, the Broncos claimed the team title by scoring 36 points, and while the Hornets fell 10 points shy of first place, the second-place showing was impressive.
Despite having a dozen fewer lifters in attendance, Gatesville had eight athletes total at least 1,000 pounds — just three less than Lake Belton.
Nathan Elliot had the Hornets’ best outing, winning the 220-pound weight class with 1,170 pounds, including a 450-pound squat, 320-pound bench press and a 400-pound deadlift, while Jayden Gregory (220-120-240–580) and L.J. Hall (415-300-455–1,170) were second in the 123 and 165 divisions, respectively.
Additionally, 181-pounder David Sims (430-290-435–1,155) and super heavyweight Zach Bryant (580-345-465–1,390) were each third.
Nobody could compete with the Broncos, though.
Lake Belton won three gold medals to go with nine other top-five finishes.
With a 1,565-pound total, Broncos super heavyweight Adam Walden (640-400-525) dominated the entire field of 148 lifters, amassing 150 pounds more than anybody else.
On the other end of the spectrum, Lake Belton was also superior in the 114 division as Christian Morales (335-190-375–900) won the weight class, while teammates Seth Fritz (245-195-310–750) and Richard Groves (170-120-175–465) were second and fourth, respectively.
Aaron Tagle was responsible for the Broncos’ other first-place finish, winning the 242 division with 1,235 pounds (500-285-450), and Rylan Norwood (132), Dominic Simpson (275) and Challen Ma’ileoi (308) were each third.
Thanks in part to a trio of champions, Temple scored 24 points to place third overall. Mikey Nguyen (285-155-305–745) won the 123 title, Jer’vonnie Williams (460-260-510–1,230) won the 165 title, and Endrei Sauls (545-320-540–1,405) was the top 308-pounder.
Belton (22) placed fifth with five top-four showings, including Isaac Jones, who won the 132 weight class with 1,150 pounds (450-250-450), while teammate Nicholas Perez (305-205-360–870) was second in the division. Aidan Stock (415-275-475–1,165) was runner-up in the 220 weight class for the Tigers, and Kevin Alafa (405-290-450–1,145) was third as a 198-pounder.
Killeen (9th, 11) and Shoemaker (11th, 7) were the only Killeen ISD schools in attendance.
Neither team emerged with a gold medal, but Kangaroos’ 198-pounder Josiah Garcia (500-275-465–1,240) was second and Brandon Barrington (160-115-215–490) was third in the 123 weight class to account for two of Killeen’s five top-five performances.
Lifting in the 275 division, Teshawn Byers led the Grey Wolves, placing second with a total of 1,390 pounds (535-355-500) as he had the heaviest bench press and tied for heaviest deadlift in the weight class.
