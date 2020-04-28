Killeen, TX (76540)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. High near 90F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 64F. S winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.