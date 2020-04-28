No one will ever know if the Gatesville boys soccer team would have extended their impressive streak of playoff appearances to eight. But a big reason the Hornets weren’t out of the postseason picture was senior Jorge Gamez.
Gamez was recently named District 17-4A Midfielder MVP.
Gatesville (5-5-1-1, 18 pts 17-4A) trailed fourth-place Waco Connally (6-5-1-0) by two points, and third-place Robinson (7-3-0-2) by five, when the season was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic. But the Hornets were set to close the season with matches against both teams, so they were in a position where they didn’t necessarily need any help to move up in the standings.
They never got the chance. The UIL held out hope that the spring seasons could be finished, but when Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered schools closed for the rest of the school year, the UIL had little choice but to cancel the rest of the high school sports calendar on April 17.
By that time — after more than a month of waiting — it had already seemed inevitable.
“Knowing how everything was just getting worse and worse, I just had my doubts,” Gamez said. “I was like, ‘Well, there goes the rest of the season.’”
Gamez had 15 goals and six assists on the shortened season.
“Our offense went through Jorge and he was an intregal factor on our set pieces,” Hornets coach J. Scott Campbell said. “Jorge really put the team on his back in several games this season and had a massive impact on our team winning those games. In addition to his soccer skill and ability, Jorge was a tremendous leader as a senior.”
Those are solid credentials for a league accolade, still Gamez was a bit surprised to be named Midfielder MVP.
“I didn’t think I was going to get it. ... There are a bunch of other players that are really good,” said Gamez, who earned a spot on the 17-4A First Team last season.
At the same time, Gamez was pleased that his hard work paid off. Keeping the playoff streak alive also provided some motivation. He didn’t want that to end on his watch.
“I feel like that’s what kind of pushed me a little harder to get better and try to help out everyone else, because I didn’t want to be that team (that lost the streak).”
Also earning first-team honors in 2020 for the Hornets were Gabe Retana, Joseph Barnes and Luis Macias.
Alex Leon, Jose Soriano and Aveyn Sarinana were selected to the second team.
ALL-DISTRICT HORNETS
- Midfielder MVP—Jorge Gamez, sr.
First Team
- Gabe Retana, Joseph Barnes, Luis Macias
Second Team
- Alex Leon, Jose Soriano, Aveyn Sarinana
