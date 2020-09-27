Gatesville's Carlo Martinez and Luis Macias finished 1-2 and the Hornets won their own Bill Bradley Invitational cross country meet on Saturday.
Martinez completed the 5K course in 17 minutes, 16.1 seconds. Macias' time was 17:32.1. Their performances helped Gatesville easily capture the team title with 48 points, 18 ahead of runner-up Stephenville.
Lampasas was seventh, led by junior Tate Rainwater who finished seventh (18:19.5).
Gatesville freshman Angel Armendariz was 12th (18:39.7), Lampasas' Cody Hinson (18:49.7) was 13th, and Gatesville's Ramon Medina (18:54.9) was 14th.
Gatesville also won the girls title with two runners in the top three. Freshman Bethany Penrod was the race runner-up, finishing the 2-mile circuit in 12:34.6. Teammate Tasha Thoms was right behind in third at 12:34.9.
The Hornet girls scored 41 points to beat Stephenville by 25 and third-place Lampasas by 27.
The Lady Badgers placed four in the top 15, led by Brooke Coffman (sixth, 13:03.4). The others were Nyla Long (eighth, 13:16.5), Raelean Sutton (10th, 13:24.8) and Rebecca Nobles (15th, 13:37.8).
The other runners contributing points for Gatesville were Kyla Hinojosa (ninth, 13:17.8), April Ramirez (13th, 13:29.8) and Grace Penrod (14th, 13:32.5). Lacy Campos was 16th at 13:40.3.
