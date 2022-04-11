At Gatesville HS; top four in each event advance to District 5/6-4A area meet:
BOYS
High jump—1, Ryder Lambert, Stephenville, 6 feet, 2 inches. 2, Ashtyn Culley, Gatesville, 5-10, 3, Jack Carrol, Gatesville, 5-10. 4, Thad Hinds, Brownwood, 5-10.
Pole vault—1, Ben Kirbo, Stephenville, 14-0. 2, Eric Hiitola, Stephenville, 12-6. 3, Weston Burns, Brownwood, 11-0. 4, Tate Maruska, Stephenville, 10-6.
Long jump—1, Coy Eakin, Stephenville, 20-10. 2, Camden Galindo, Gatesville, 20-6 1/2. 3, Noah Bullion, Stephenville, 20-6. 4, Jordyn Nickerson, Brownwood, 20-2 1/2.
Triple jump—1, Coy Eakin, Stephenville, 43-0. 2, Kyle Shafer, Gatesville, 41-4 3/4. 3, Logan McKibben, Brownwood, 41-3. 4, Tristian Gentry, Stephenville, 41-1 1/4.
Discus—1, Creece Brister, Stephenville, 146-8. 2, Taylor Bennett, Stephenville, 139-10. 3, Evan Hanson, Gatesville, 133-5. 4, Camden McKinney, Stephenville, 132-0.
Shot put—1, Creece Brister, Stephenville, 48-3 1/4. 2, Evan Hanson, Gatesville, 45-6 1/2. 3, Reese Young, Stephenville, 45-5 1/4. 4, Mason Butchee, Stephenville, 45-3.
3,200—1, Carlo Martinez, Gatesville, 10 minutes, 0.39 seconds. 2, Eduardo Juarez, Stephenville, 10:40.21. 3, Mitchell Pack, Stephenville, 11:10.39. 4, Angel Almendariz, Gatesville, 11:21.89.
Team scores—1, Stephenville, 120. 2, Gatesville, 64. 3, Brownwood, 23. 4, Lampasas, 8. 5, Glen Rose, 2.
GIRLS
High jump—1, Barrett Boyd, Gatesville, 5-2. 2, Keirstyn Carlton, Stephenville, 5-0. 3, Addison Taylor, Gatesville, 5-0. 4, Landri Withers, Stephenville, 4-10.
Pole vault—1, Keidra Mills, Stephenville, 11-6. 2, Barrett Boyd, Gatesville, 11-0. 3, Remi McFarland, Glen Rose, 9-6. 4, Peyton Tatum, Lampasas, 9-0.
Long jump—1, Kylie Frush, Glen Rose, 17-11 1/2. 2, Landri Withers, Stephenville, 17-0. 3, Lauren Stuard, Gatesville, 16-8 3/4. 4, Miranda Northcutt, Brownwood, 16-4 1/4.
Triple jump—1, Kylie Frush, Glen Rose, 36-8 1/2. 2, Lauren Stuard, Gatesville, 34-6 1/2. 3, Meiling Wade, Stephenville, 33-6 1/2. 4, Tate Brown, Lampasas, 33-5 1/2.
Discus—1, Jaylee Matthews, Stephenville, 144-8. 2, Kallyn McKinney, Stephenville, 95-11. 3, Kaylie Tippit, Gatesville, 85-9. 4, Aimee Flippen, Glen Rose, 82-0.
Shot put—1, Maddie Durant, Stephenville, 35-6 1/2. 2, Aimee Flippen, Glen Rose, 32-7 1/2. 3, Mattie Young, Glen Rose, 32-2 1/4. 4, Jacy Archie, Gatesville, 31-9.
3,200—1, Vania Martinez, Gatesville, 12:06.92. 2, Lily Melton, Glen Rose, 12:40.17. 3, Daylyn Cassidy, Glen Rose, 13:08.21. 4, Abby Valdez, Lampasas, 13:15.70.
Team scores—1, Stephenville, 70, Glen Rose, 61, Gatesville, 60.5. 4, Lampasas, 18.5. 5, Brownwood, 7.
