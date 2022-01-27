Aaron Hunter understands the expectations.
For the previous two seasons, Hunter served as Gatesville’s defensive coordinator, helping the Hornets qualify for the playoffs in consecutive years after suffering through an 0-10 campaign in 2019.
He has witnessed what it takes to breed success, seen the program’s potential and was part of instilling a winning mentality into the roster. So, when Luke Howard decided to step down as Hornets head coach during the offseason following a three-year stint overseeing the squad, Hunter was promoted to fill the void.
Now, he believes he can propel the program even further, and part of the reason for his confidence stems from completely understanding the expectations at Gatesville.
“I’ve walked these halls,” said Hunter, who graduated from Gatesville in 2007. “I’ve gotten dressed in that locker room and played a lot of games on that field, just like both my brothers have.
“My family is ingrained with Hornets football, and it is nice to be home, sitting in this position and to have this opportunity.”
Hunter inherits the role from a former Gatesville teammate in Howard, who resigned for personal reasons after reviving the Hornets from their lowest point in recent history.
In 2019, Gatesville lost all 10 of its games by at least 25 points, getting outscored 548-120 during the season. One year later, however, the Hornets qualified for the playoffs but were unable to compete due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus.
Last season, they repeated the feat, going 2-3 in District 9-4A, Division II, but encountered defending state champion Carthage in the first round and lost 35-0, leaving Hunter to guide the Hornets to their first postseason win since 2015.
Although he cherishes the responsibility, Hunter admits pressure accompanies the position at his alma mater.
“Give me a year or two,” he said, “and we will find out if it is an advantage or a disadvantage, but I think it will be great, because there are a lot of people in this school and community who helped me grow up.
They’ve supported me when I was developing as a young man here.
“So, to be able to come back and give back to the people who helped raise me into the person I am today is a great opportunity, and I am going to embrace every day.”
The Hornets lost some significant talent from last season’s roster, including five all-district first-team selections, but playmakers remain.
Lawson Mooney, a safety, was placed on the all-district first team last season as a sophomore along with junior teammates Theile Alvarado, a linebacker, and receiver Trevor Smith, who each landed on the second team.
Mooney averaged 10.7 tackles per game last year and had 10 tackles for a loss, a trio of forced and recovered fumbles and an interception, while Alvarado had 99 tackles and three sacks. Smith caught 19 passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns.
Additionally, based on enrollment numbers submitted on snapshot day, Gatesville will not be substantially impacted when the University Interscholastic League reorganizes the landscape with its upcoming biennial realignment and reclassification.
The Hornets’ district, which also includes China Spring, Jarrell, Robinson, Salado and Waco Connally, is expected to remain intact minus the loss of China Spring. The Cougars, who won the district championship en route to a state title last season, will be elevated to Class 4A, Division I.
On Feb. 3, when realignment information is officially released, it will be determined if China Spring will be replaced or if the district shrinks to five teams or if projections are completely inaccurate.
Regardless of what the future holds, Hunter is embracing every possibility.
“I don’t see much changing based on the current dynamics and our location,” he said, “but you never know with the UIL. That is always such a crazy day.
“But we are going to roll with it and be excited about whatever we get.”
