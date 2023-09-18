Some believe nothing in life comes easily. Gatesville football coach Aaron Hunter is one of them.
For two weeks, Gatesville struggled, losing a pair of games by five combined points to drop the Hornets’ record below .500 and immediately temper expectations for a repeat of last year’s 6-2 start to the season.
Last week, however, Gatesville responded to the skid, defeating Mexia 44-16 behind a 21-point outburst in the fourth quarter, and while the win generates momentum for the Hornets, it does not alter Hunter’s approach.
“We practice early in the mornings,” he said, “because it is hard. We start at 6 a.m., and to a high school kid, that is like waking them up at 2:30 a.m. So, we are doing that on purpose to see how much they care and how much this matters to them.
“Are they here at 5:57 a.m. scratching their eyeballs or are they here at 5:30 a.m. ready to go practice and get better? That is our challenge to them.”
Although the outcomes did not always reflect the dedication Hunter admits his team consistently displays, they added to the philosophy he adheres to.
Following a 34-27 victory versus visiting Taylor to open the season, Gatesville missed an extra-point attempt and allowed a go-ahead touchdown with 24 seconds remaining in regulation en route to suffering a 21-20 defeat at Glen Rose. Then, one week later, McGregor produced 14 unanswered points to take its first lead of the game with 1:55 left in the fourth quarter, and it held as the Bulldogs escaped with a 21-17 win.
The trend ended against the Blackcats, though.
The Hornets accumulated 369 yards of offense, including 261 rushing, while limiting Mexia to just 207 total yards and inflating a 10-point, 23-13, lead entering the final period.
“That was a big step for us,” Hunter said, “because we capitalized on their mistakes late, and that’s something we haven’t been doing in previous weeks. It was hard to get over the prior losses, because everyone had a bad feeling in their gut that we felt we were about six plays away from being 3-0.
“To feel we had the opportunity to be undefeated and not to do it was tough, but everyone just went back to work, and we had a great week of practice. The guys were focused, and in those moments when we needed someone to step up and make plays, they did.”
Junior running back Rayshon Smith finished with 160 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries, while senior quarterback Jacob Newkirk completed four of six passes for 106 yards and a 46-yard touchdown to senior Lawson Mooney, who also led Gatesville with 16 tackles, including eight solo. Newkirk also had a touchdown on the ground, and junior teammate Brayden Saunders crossed the goal line twice on 10 carries.
Regardless of how the Hornets started, they have two games remaining before opening their District 11-4A, Division II schedule at Waco Connally, where Gatesville hopes to take the first step toward earning a fourth consecutive playoff berth.
The Hornets (2-2) travel to Godley (1-3) on Friday, and they close nondistrict play against visiting Mineral Wells. Last season, Gatesville was victorious in each encounter, winning 56-42 and 30-29, respectively.
But Hunter is not concerned with past performances. In fact, he rarely even considers the opposition during his preparation.
Hunter is convinced the program’s fate is ultimately firmly in the hands of his players, and he does not believe success comes easily.
“We have to talk about our opponent,” Hunter said, “but it is really about how we practice and how we take the field every morning. The newness of the season has worn off, we’re four games in, and we still don’t start district for another two weeks.
“It’s all about how we fight that monotony, and the reason they are willing to fight through it is because they care about each other and they want to be there for the guys next to them. That’s all we focus on.”
