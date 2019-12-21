Jett Bramon made four of Lampasas' season-high nine 3-pointers and led the Badgers with 15 points Friday in a 48-38 win at Hamilton.
Bramon and Nate Borchardt (three 3-pointers, 12 points) hit consecutive treys as Lampasas scored the first seven points of the game. But Hamilton led 10-9 after the opening quarter.
The Badgers (9-7) were in control the rest of the way after limiting the Bulldogs to a pair of free throws in the second quarter on the way to a 22-12 halftime lead.
With 2:32 remaining, the Badgers patiently ran their offense, looking to extend a four-point lead. After a pair of offensive rebounds by Quinn Pace and Zeb Bender helped Lampasas maintain possession, Jacob Hogeda produced the dagger the Badgers were looking for, canning a 3-pointer to extend the lead to seven with 1:07 left.
Bramon followed with another triple to take the lead to double digits.
Michael Murray Jr. contributed nine points for Lampasas. Bramon also grabbed seven rebounds. Jaylon Porter, in just his second game with the team after helping the Badgers reach the state football semifinals, had five points, four assists and four rebounds. He also held Hamilton's top scorer to three points in the final period.
After taking a mandatory five-day holiday break, the Badgers return to action the day after Christmas at the Brownwood tournament. Lampasas faces the tourney host in their opener in the nine-team big-school bracket.
Five Gatesville players on all-district football second team
The Gatesville Hornets placed five players, including four underclassmen, on the 5-4A, Division I All-District football second team released Friday.
Sophomore center Evan Hanson, junior punter Aveyn Sarinana and junior utility player were selected on offense.
Junior inside linebacker Zach Bates and senior snapper Luke Gregory were picked on the defensive side.
FRIDAY'S AREA BOYS BASKETBALL
- Lampasas 48, Hamilton 38
- McGregor 56, Gatesville 30
LAMPASAS 48, HAMILTON 38
Lampasas (48)
Bramon 15, Borchardt 12, Murray Jr. 9, Porter 5, Hogeda 3, Pace 2, Stanley 2, Bender 0.
Hamilton (38)
Cator 16, Bailey 13, Mitchell 2, Inchiesche 7.
Lampasas 9 13 13 13—48
Hamilton 10 2 16 10—38
3-Point Goals—Lampasas 9 (Bramon 4, Borchardt 3, Hogeda, Porter), Hamilton 5 (Bailey 2, Cator 2, Inchiesche). Free throws—Lampasas 3-8, Hamilton 3-4. Fouled Out—None. Total Fouls—Lampasas 14, Hamilton 13. Technicals—None.
Records—Lampasas 9-7.
