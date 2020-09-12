Gatesville’s home football game Friday night against Lorena was canceled when Lorena discovered one its players tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Lorena Independent School District was notified of the test result after 5 p.m. “and in abundance of caution and in order to begin contact tracing, decided to refrain from playing the game,” according to a 6:57 p.m. post Friday on the LISD official Twitter account.
The cancellation was announced at McKamie Stadium in Gatesville around 7 p.m., according to KWTX-TV.
Third-ranked China Spring volleyball tops Salado in four sets
The third-ranked China Spring volleyball team won 25-20, 24-26, 25-10, 25-14 on Friday in Salado.
Megan Manibusan finished with a season-high 24 digs for Salado (7-7).
China Spring improved to 12-0.
