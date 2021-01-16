Salado's Noah Self scored 21 points and the Eagles defeated Georgetown Gateway Prep 60-49 on Friday to improve to 3-0 in District 12-4A play.
Josh Goings added 19 points for Salado. Peyton Miller scored 11.
Coach Kenny Mann said all five starters -- Noah Mescher, Miller, Self, Brady Ihler and Goings -- played "amazing" defense.
"Best defensive team I have had in years!," he posted on Twitter following the game.
The Eagles travel to Jarrell on Tuesday.
MEMORIAL CHRISTIAN BOYS 82, WACO PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 26: At Waco, Caden Clark scored 18 points, and Clarence Jackson added 16 as the Warriors improved to 2-0 in TCAF Div. II, District 5.
Freshman Jeremiah Smith finished with 12 points for Memorial Christian (6-3). Seth Lewis and Josiah Escoffery each had nine. Erick Armstrong scored eight.
The Warriors took command early, led by 12 points from Clark, racing out to a 28-5 lead after one quarter. The Pacers were held to seven points in the second half.
Jacob Irvin led Parkview with 16 points.
The Warriors return to action Monday in Leander with a game at Sterling Classical.
NO. 5 STEPHENVILLE GIRLS 67, GATESVILLE 29: At Stephenville, Jade Wilson and Alee McClendon each scpred 13 points and the fifth-ranked Honeybees took sole possession of the District 6-4A lead.
Stephenville (16-1, 3-0 6-4A) rolled to a 32-11 halftime lead and led 59-21 after three quarters.
Allaiya Jones led Gatesville (2-1 6-4A) with 10 points.
The Hornets host No. 7 Glen Rose on Tuesday.
STEPHENVILLE 67, GATESVILLE 29
Gatesville (29)
Warren 2, Trotter 0, Chacon 5, Jones 10, Smalley 3, Higginbotham 3, Hunt 2, J.Coward 4, Barron 0, T.Coward 0.
No. 5 Stephenville (67)
Coffee 0, McIrvin 0, Withers 8, Matthews 9, Monk 4, Fowler 0, Wilson 13, McClendon 13, Wilson 2, Birdwell 2, Wesley 16.
Gatesville 6 5 10 8—29
Stephenville 16 16 27 8—67
3-Point Goals—Gatesville 1 (Smalley), Stephenville 5 (Wesley 3, Matthews 2). Free throws—Gatesville 6-11, Stephenville 10-14. Fouled Out—None. Total Fouls—Gatesville 15, Stephenville 16. Technicals—None.
MEMORIAL CHRISTIAN 82, WACO PARKVIEW 26
Memorial Christian Academy (82)
Lewis 9, Smith 12, Tompkins 4, Armstrong 8, Williams 6, Escoffery 9, I.Rosales 0, Clark 18, J.Rosales 0, Hammond 0, Jackson 16.
Waco Parkview Christian (26)
Watson 4, Irvin 16, Orewiler 6, Lanehart 0.
Memorial Christian 28 21 18 15—82
Parkview Christian 5 14 4 3—26
3-Point Goals—Memorial Christian 6 (Lewis 3, Smith 2, Escoffery), Parkview Christian 1 (Watson). Free throws—Memorial Christian 0-3, Parkview Christian 5-16. Fouled Out—None. Total Fouls—Memorial Christian 14, Parkview Christian 4. Technicals—None.
FRIDAY’S AREA BASKETBALL
BOYS
District 6-4A
- No. 21 Glen Rose 62, No. 25 Lampasas 25
- Stephenville 59, Gatesville 58
District 19-4A
- Salado 60, Georgetown Gateway 49
District 19-3A
- Cameron Yoe 75, Florence 38
TCAF Div. II District 5
- Memorial Christian 82, Waco Parkview Christian 26
GIRLS
- Salado 40, Austin St. Dominic Savio 22
District 6-4A
- No. 5 Stephenville 67, Gatesville 29
District 19-4A
- Jarrell 72, Lake Belton 58
District 19-3A
- Cameron Yoe 51, Florence 44
FRIDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
BOYS
Canyon Lake tournament
- San Antonio Davenport 6, Lampasas 0
Georgetown tournament
- Belton 0, Cedar Park 0, tie
Salado tournament
- Copperas Cove 9, Lake Belton 0
- Leander Rouse 4, Harker Heights 3
- Salado 2, Shoemaker 1
GIRLS
- Lake Belton 6, Copperas Cove 3
Brazos Valley Cup Tournament
- Bryan Rudder 3, Killeen 0
Fredericksburg tournament
- Lampasas 8, San Antonio Fox Tech 0
Georgetown tournament
- Cedar Park 1, Belton 0
Leander Glenn tournament
- Leander 7, Harker Heights 0
Midlothian Heritage tournament
- Midlothian Heritage 1, Salado 0
