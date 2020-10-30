GATESVILLE — The moment was one that Gatesville head coach Luke Howard didn’t mind soaking in for a minute as his seniors took their final walk across Tommy Davidson Field at McKamie Stadium.
Howard, a former Mary Hardin-Baylor football player, took over the Gatesville program late in the summer of 2019 and endured an 0-10 fall during his debut season.
Seeing his team pull out a dramatic 35-28 victory over Jarrell in the regular-season finale Friday night to secure a playoff spot was the moment he longed to savor.
And, in part, it took an onside kick that wasn’t meant to be one to become the turning point Friday.
Gatesville saw its 21-7 third-quarter lead evaporate as Jarrell posted three straight touchdowns to take a 28-21 lead with 8:32 to play.
The Hornets tied the game with a 13-play, 64-yard drive, finished by quarterback Luke Mullins’ 1-yard, fourth-down keeper with 3:19 left.
The ensuing kickoff by Luis Macias wound up in the hands of Hornets sophomore receiver Trevor Smith.
“It was supposed to be a pooch kick, but it came off his foot funny,” Howard said.
Gatesville took over at the Jarrell 33. From there, the Hornets kept it on the ground before Hayden Mooney went in from the 1 with 1:38 left.
Parker Allman intercepted Aden Edgar’s pass off a carom on the first play of Jarrell’s final drive to seal the game.
Jarrell finished the season 1-9.
Howard said the Hornets, who had two nondistrict games canceled earlier in the year, are looking to play a non-district game next week prior to the postseason. He said it’s possible they will meet Pecos in San Angelo. He said the playoff game is expected to be against Carthage in Athens in two weeks.
Following a 22-yard, double-pass touchdown connection from Allman to Logan Edwards early in the second half, the Cougars ran off 21 straight points. Edgar hooked up with Joseph Crathers on a 63-yard touchdown pass. Derrick Warren finished another drive from the 1 to tie game with 2:40 left in the third quarter.
The Cougars took the lead on a fourth-and-4 play from the Hornets 46 when Warren took Edgar’s behind-the-back handoff the distance for a 28-21 advantage.
“(Jarrell) hit some big plays and you have to hand it to them,” Howard said. “I couldn’t be prouder of these kids finding a way to win.”
The Hornets got on the board first by taking the opening drive 58 yards in nine plays.
On third-and-9 from the Cougar 22, Mullins threaded the needle on a slant route to Edwards, who shook a tackle and galloped the final 10 yards for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead.
Jarrell answered before the quarter was done. Edgar ultimately set up his own touchdown with a 15-yard keeper to the Hornets 4. Two plays later, he called his own number again and went into the end zone off left tackle to tie at 7 with 1:45 left in the first.
Gatesville took a 14-7 advantage into halftime with a 12-play, 70-yard march. Mullins and Ashtyn Culley had the lion’s share of touches on the drive, but it was Hayden Mooney who carried it in for the score. Mooney went 11 yards to the 7 and sliced through the Cougars defense on the next play to put the Hornets ahead with 1:07 to go in the half.
GATESVILLE 35, JARRELL 28
Jarrell 7 0 14 7 — 28
Gatesville 7 7 7 14 — 35
Jar — Aden Edgar 4 run (Cayden Sanchez kick)
Gat — Hayden Mooney 7 run (Macias kick)
Gat — Edwards 22 pass from Parker Allman (Macias kick)
Jar — Joseph Crathers 63 pass from Edgar (kick failed)
Jar — Derrick Warren 2 run (Candon Bruner pass from Warren)
Jar — Warren 46 run (Sanchez kick)
Gat — Mullins 1 run (Macias kick)
Gat — Mooney 1 run (Macias kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Jar Gat
First downs 14 24
Rushes-yards 33-199 51-236
Passing yards 198 116
Comp.-Att.-Int. 11-17-2 12-18-0
Punts-average 0-0 2-30
Fumbles-lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-yards 5-35 9-72
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Jarrell, Warren 16-100, Edgar 12-54, Crathers 4-46, Luke Payne 1-(minus 1). Gatesville, Mooney 23-120, Mullins 17-60, Ashtyn Culley 9-35, Edwards 2-11, Wesley Brown 1-11.
PASSING — Jarrell, Edgar 11-16-2-176, Warren 1-1-0-22. Gatesville, Mullins 12-17-0-116, Brown 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING — Jarrell, Crathers 4-126, Bruner 1-38 Jalani Price 2-21, Martin Torres 2-5, Warren 1-3, Weston Miller 1-5. Gatesville, Edwards 4-59, Brian Adams 3-21, Parker Allman 2-15, Carson Brizendine 2-19, Trevor Smith 1-(minus 1).
DISTRICT 9-4A-D2 STANDINGS
x-Salado 5-0
x-Waco Connally 4-1
x-China Spring 3-2
x-Gatesville 2-3
Jarrell 1-4
Robinson 0-5
x-clinched playoff spot
FRIDAY'S SCORES
- Gatesville 35, Jarrell 28
- Salado 66, Robinson 0
- Waco Connally 46, China Spring 45, OT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.