Gatesville traveled to take part in Lampasas’ third-annual Johnny ‘Lam’ Jones Relays on Wednesday, and the Hornets emerged with the boys team title and placed second in the girls division.
With 11 top-three showings, Gatesville accumulated 147 points to narrowly beat Burnet (145) for the boys championship, while junior Barrett Boyd earned four gold medals en route to the Hornet girls' runner-up finish.
Boyd recorded times of 15.36 seconds and 48.07 to win the 100-meter hurdles and 300 hurdles, respectively, to go along with gold-medal performances in the high jump (5 feet, 0 inches) and pole vault (12-3).
Although Boyd was Gatesville’s most decorated athlete, the Hornets’ boys team captured the ultimate prize.
Senior distance runner Carlo Martinez helped pace the squad, winning the 1,600 (4:30.68) and placing second (1:58.63) in the 800.
Senior teammates Ashtyn Culley and Trent Ray complemented the outing with gold medals of their own. Culley cleared 6-4 to win the high jump, and Ray’s heave of 153-5 won the discus. Additionally, Culley was fourth (20-1½) in the long jump, and Ray was fourth (42-5½) in the shot put.
Hornets senior Braden Minton was second in both the shot put (44-10¼) and discus (148-3), while teammates Cory Burns (2nd, 200, 22.70), Cameron Harley (3rd, 300 hurdles, 45.06) and Rayshon Smith (3rd, long jump, 20-2¾) also placed among the top three. Smith (200, 23.14) and Harley (110 hurdles, 16.92) each also had a fourth-place finish.
Furthermore, Gatesville was second (44.79) in the 400 relay and third (1:33.03) in the 800 relay.
Lago Vista had 129 points to finish third in the standings with Lampasas (92), Marble Falls (91) and Comanche (16) completing the field.
Badgers freshmen Jett Walker (100, 11.50) and Sean Smith (400, 52.02) were responsible for two of the team’s three gold medals with junior Asa White accounting for the other by winning the long jump with a leap of 21-5½. White was also third (40-5) in the triple jump to match teammate Aden Rascoe’s finish in the discus (137-1).
On the track, Lampasas was second (3:33.46) in the 1,600 relay and third (44.80) in the 400 relay, and individually, Ayden Shaw was third in the 400 with a time of 54.61.
In the girls division, Hornets sophomore Vania Martinez complemented Boyd’s outing by winning the 800 (2:29.71) and 3,200 (11:42.28) and placing second (5:29.84) in the 1,600, while teammates Hannah Aguilar (shot put, 32-4½), Kyla Hinojosa (800, 2:38.00) and Addison Taylor (high jump, 5-0) also earned silver medals.
Bronze medals were earned by junior Jacy Archie (discus, 94-10; shot put, 31-9½) and senior Persephone Romero (100 hurdles, 18.70) for the Hornets.
The performances helped Gatesville amass 158 points to finish 12 points behind champion Burnet, while Comanche was in a distant third with 97 points. Lampasas (78), Marble Falls (75.5) and Lago Vista (22) followed.
Tate Brown, a senior, accounted for the Lady Badgers’ lone gold medal, winning the triple jump (32-7) to go along with a third-place finish in the 400 with a time of 1:06.93, while Lampasas’ relay teams collected two silver (1,600, 4:18.15; 800, 1:50.24) and a bronze (400, 52.08) medal.
The meet marked the conclusion of both program’s preparations for upcoming district meets.
Gatesville travels to Waco Connally on Wednesday to begin the two-day District 23-4A meet, while Lampasas starts the District 24-4A meet on the same day at Marble Falls.
The top four finishers in each event advance to the area meet between the two districts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.