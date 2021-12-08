The Gatesville Hornets dropped two more games at the Lorena tournament on Friday, falling to Boerne-Champion 60-15 and Brownwood 42-22.
The Hornets lost Thursday against tourney host Lorena.
Taylor Coward scored 10 points for Gatesville in the loss to Brownwood. She was 6-for-8 at the free-throw line.
BOERNE-CHAMPION 60, GATESVILLE 15
At Lorena tournament
Gatesville (15)
Trejo 3, Sommerfeld 2, Trotter 0, Higginbotham 2, Mann 0, Hunt 3, Miller 0, Feldman 3, Coward 2.
Boerne-Champion (60)
Barreiro 4, Plank 3, Skipper 3, Marquard 5, Hankins 6, Keilman 2, Gault 7, Borgerding 12, Davenport 4, Flugence 11, Erbstoesser 3.
Gatesville 5 2 7 1—15
B-Champion 17 16 11 16—60
3-Point Goals—Gatesville 0, Boerne-Champion 3 (Plank, Marquard, Gault). Free throws—Gatesville 9-18, Boerne-Champion 7-14. Fouled Out—None. Total Fouls—Gatesville 10, Boerne-Champion 12. Technicals—None.
BROWNWOOD 42, GATESVILLE 22
At Lorena tournament
Gatesville (22)
Trejo 0, Sommerfeld 1, Trotter 2, Higginbotham 4, Hunt 2, Cox 0, Feldman 3, Coward 10.
Brownwood (42)
Walker 8, Pyle 3, Goodwin 10, Wooten 3, Savage 14, Castaneda 2, Greer 2.
Gatesville 4 6 3 9—22
Brownwood 14 8 10 10—42
3-Point Goals—Gatesville 0, Brownwood 2 (Pyle, Wooten). Free throws—Gatesville 12-21, Brownwood 8-18. Fouled Out—None. Total Fouls—Gatesville 14, Brownwood 15. Technicals—None.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.