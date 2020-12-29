GATESVILLE — Ryan Ocheskey is not making excuses. He is accepting reality.
Just like the rest of the global population, COVID-19 has altered life in Gatesville, and the Hornets’ athletic program is not out of reach.
Gatesville’s girls basketball team has seen five games eliminated from its schedule, and throughout the season, the coronavirus has struck players from its roster as well.
On Tuesday, the Hornets returned to the court, searching for momentum after winning just two of their first 10 games, but it did not happen.
Despite trailing by just a point, 33-32, late in the third quarter, Gatesville could not secure the win as Waco La Vega responded with an 8-0 run spanning into the fourth quarter to propel itself to a 46-37 victory.
Following the defeat, the Hornets head coach was quick to praise the Lady Pirates’ performance, but he also admitted the truth.
“It has been a rough year so far,” Ocheskey said. “That was just our second or third game with everyone available. We’re just getting into the swing of things.
“Before today, we only had two varsity kids with experience play for us.”
Nevertheless, Gatesville showed signs of their potential cohesion.
After falling into a 2-0 hole, the Hornets scored five unanswered points as Caitlin Chacon’s 3-pointer followed teammate Jenna Coward’s basket in the paint.
And the teams continued to alternate the advantage.
Senior forward Allaiya Jones and Chacon, a guard, combined to score 13 points in the period, helping Gatesville enter the second quarter with a 15-12 advantage. The gap widened to five points, 21-16, before La Vega closed the half with 8-2 outburst, giving it a 24-23 lead.
But after Chacon connected on her second 3-pointer to create a 29-27 lead for the Hornets, the Lady Pirates posted six consecutive points, and Gatesville (2-9) never overcame the deficit.
“There were glimpses when we were all doing what we needed to be doing,” Ocheskey said. “We played slower than we normally do, we were executing our offense, and we were giving ourselves shots so we could stay with them.
“We went wrong when we started to play their speed, but La Vega deserves the credit for that. They were forcing us into turnovers.”
Jones’ successful and-1 free throw with 47.3 seconds remaining in the game pulled the Hornets within a point at 33-32, but the Lady Pirates scored the final three points of the period before opening the fourth quarter with a 5-0 run.
Gatesville did not make a field goal (0-3) in the last eight minutes as La Vega (8-4) held the ball for a majority of the time after creating its cushion.
Jones finished with a team-high 19 points to go with six rebounds, while fellow senior Coward, a forward, tallied four points and a game-high eight rebounds.
It was not enough, though.
“They are providing a lot for the team,” Ocheskey said, “and there have been games when we relied on our post players a lot.
“But we needed them to be bigger today. We needed rebounds, and we just got outworked.”
Although the start of the season has been a struggle for the Hornets, time remains for the players to jell.
Gatesville closes the calendar year by playing at Jarrell today and at Shoemaker on New Year’s Eve before opening its District 6-4A schedule Jan. 5 at Lampasas.
While Ocheskey knows his team will be tested in the upcoming days, he has greater concerns than the outcomes.
“We just need to build confidence,” Ocheskey said. “I need my bigs to do what they are capable of, I need my shooters to start hitting the basket more, and we have to start rebounding.
“If we start doing that, I’ll be a lot more comfortable with where we are at heading into district.”
WACO LA VEGA 46, GATESVILLE 37
Waco La Vega (46)
Willis 20, Iglehart 7, Parr 7, O’Neal 5, West 3, Washington 2, McKinney 1, Johnson 1.
Gatesville (37)
Jones 19, Chacon 8, Warren 4, J.Coward 2, Higginbotham 1, Hunt 1, Smalley 0.
La Vega 12 12 12 10—46
Gatesville 15 8 9 5—37
3-Point Goals—La Vega 4 (Willis 4), Gatesville 5 (Jones 3, Chacon 2). Free Throws—La Vega 18-33, Gatesville 10-20. Fouled Out—Warren, Chacon, Smalley. Total Fouls—La Vega 18, Gatesville 25. Technicals–Parr.
Records—La Vega 8-4, Gatesville 2-9.
