SALADO — Three drives into Friday night’s contest at Eagle Field, the Gatesville offense was getting nowhere.
Thankfully for the Hornets, their defense came to the rescue.
Gatesville intercepted four passes and erased a 14-point deficit to down the host Salado Eagles 49-35 in an early District 11-4A-D2 contest.
The Hornets (6-2, 1-1) had two punts and a turnover on downs in their first three possessions to trail 14-0 in the second quarter. That’s when the defense turned the momentum.
Aydan Necessary cut in front of a Luke Law pass for the first of two second-quarter interceptions by the Hornets. Necssary returned it to the Salado 31, and the Hornets got on the board on their fourth play of the drive when Jacob Newkirk hit Tyler Shea for a 15-yard touchdown to cut the gap to 14-6 after a failed 2-point conversion.
After the Hornets forced a punt on the next drive of the Eagles (3-5, 1-1), Newkirk connected with Trevor Smith in the flat on first down, and Smith outran the Eagles defense for a 65-yard touchdown. Newkirk ran in the 2-point conversion to tie the game at 14 with 1:22 left in the opening half.
The Hornets grabbed the lead right before halftime, taking advantage of an interception by Mason Mooney to give Gatesville the ball at the Eagles 16 with 28 seconds left in the half. Newkirk found Shea again, and the Hornets took a 20-14 lead into the break.
Gatesville received the second-half kick, and Newkirk found Trevor Smith for an 8-yard touchdown pass to cap a 10-play, 75-yard drive. It gave the Hornets a 28-14 lead with a successful 2-point conversion.
As Law tried to throw away the ball to avoid a sack away a short time later, Mooney picked it off and got the ball to the Eagles 12. The Hornets capitalized with Newkirk’s short TD throw to Trevor Smith for a 34-14 lead.
“We’ve come out a little flat a few times this year,” Hunter said. “We have some young guys that don’t fully trust their abilities yet. It’s a process and when they get out there, they do well.”
Salado tried to keep it a tight fight, scoring on its next three possessions. After giving up two more touchdowns to the Hornets, the Eagles finally forced a punt to give themselves a chance with under 2 minutes to play. But the fourth interception of the night — a tipped ball into Sean Aguilar’s hands — sealed the win for Gatesville.
Running back Rayshon Smith led the Hornets with 133 yards on 26 carries after being limited to just 20 yards in the opening half.
“He’s just a sophomore, but he’s a special kid,’ Hunter said “Not too many people know about him yet, but they will.
“We told our offensive line at halftime they are going to have to win us the game. And they came through and got Rayshon some space. I’m proud of all those guys.”
Law had a strong night despite the four interceptions, finishing with 282 yards on 23-of-36 passing.
Newkirk finished with 314 yards passing, completing 19 of 27 atempts.
“It’s going to be a dogfight every week in this district,” Hunter said. “Last week, we went toe-to-toe with a good Connally team but fell in the fourth. That’s a good Salado team over there, and (coach Tom Wetsterberg) is doing a great job. They are improving every week. I’m just proud of our kids finding a way to win tonight”
GATESVILLE 49, SALADO 35
Gatesville 0 20 21 8 — 49
Salado 7 7 7 14 — 35
Sal — Luke Law 1 run (Daniel Chtay kick)
Sal — Kase Maedgen 1 run (Chtay kick)
Gate — Trevor Smith 65 pass from Newkirk (Newkirk run)
Gat — Shea 3 pass from Newkirk (kick failed)
Gat — Trevor Smith 8 pass from Newkirk (Rayshon Smith run)
Gat — Trevor Smith 8 pass from Newkirk (kick failed)
Sal — Maedgen 19 run (Chtay kick)
Gat — Kyle Shafer 44 pass from Newkirk (Angel Almendanz kick)
Sal — Seth Reavis 9 pass from Law (Chtay kick)
Gat — R.Smith 3 run (T.Smith pass from Newkirk)
Sal — Law 3 run (Chtay kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Gat Sal
First downs 18 20
Rushes-yards 38-111 18-141
Passing yards 314 282
Comp.-Att.-Int. 19-27-0 23-36-4
Punts-average 3-33.0 2-32.0
Fumbles-lost 2-0 1-0
Penalties-yards 4-40 5-34
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Gatesville, R.Smith 26-133, team 2-(minus 4), Newkirk 10-(minus 18). Salado, Maedgen 18-117, Law 9-26, team 1-(minus 2).
PASSING — Gatesville, Newkirk 19-27-0-314. Salado, Law 23-26-4-282.
RECEIVING — Gatesville, T.Smith 7-144, Shea 5-68, R.Smith 2-17, Kyle Shafer 1-44, Seth Aguilar 1-13, Aydan Necessary 1-6. Salado, Seth Reavis 8-75, Kade Strickland 7-66, Morgan Adams 4-76, Roman Law 4-61, Maedgen 1-2.
11-4A-D2 SCORES
- Gatesville 49, Salado 35
- Madisonville 65, Robinson 23
- OFF: Waco Connally
STANDINGS
Madisonville 1-0
Waco Connally 1-0
Gatesville 1-1
Salado 1-1
Robinson 0-2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.