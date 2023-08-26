Rayshon Smith ran for 108 yards and three touchdowns to help the Gatesville Hornets rally for a 34-27 season-opening home victory over Taylor on Friday.
The Hornets, who trailed 20-7 in the opening quarter, never led until Smith scored from the 3 in the final minutes.
Smith also had a pair of 10-yard scoring runs.
Gatesville quarterback Jacob Newkirk completed five of eight passes for 64 yards and touchdowns to Brayden Saunders (25 yards) and Theron Stone (18).
Jimmy Hall added 85 yards rushing on 17 carries for the Hornets, who ran for 264 yards on the night.
Sergio Buccio made four extra points for the Hornets.
The Ducks outgained Gatesville 355-328 but only scored once after the opening quarter.
Sean Aguilar led Gatesville with six solo tackles. Tommy Aaron was in on eight stops.
Neither team turned the ball over.
The Hornets return to action Friday at Glen Rose. The Tigers lost their season opener 35-7 at Grandview.
