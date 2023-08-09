TEMPLE — Temple rallied to even its season-opening match against Gatesville then had sights zeroed in on another comeback during the following set, but the Lady Hornets staved off that attempt and ultimately closed out a competitive non-district matchup 25-20, 23-25, 25-20, 25-12 on Tuesday night inside Wildcat Gym.
“Obviously, we wanted to win really bad. We’re just trying to find the rotation that works for us but the kids are being interchangeable, which I appreciate. They are talking so much more — communication is key right now — and everybody is working for each other,” Tem-Cats head coach Anna Smith said.
“We have to keep swinging,” Smith added. “We have to be a little smarter with where we are putting the ball with our setters. But, we saw the teamwork and that’s what we are looking for.”
When the going got tough Tuesday, Gatesville’s setters often looked for sophomore Emma Pollard, who posted match highs of 12 kills and seven blocks to boost the Lady Hornets to a second win in as many tries this season.
When asked if Pollard’s performance might become the norm as the year rolls along, Gatesville head coach Janey Weber answered simply, “Absolutely. Yes.”
Claire Little and Allison Vaden each landed seven kills for Temple while Teariea Edwards and Dejah Thomas had three apiece. Arianna Mascari produced four aces and Little came away with three blocks.
Barrett Boyd added eight kills and 16 assists for the Lady Hornets, who also got five kills from Laura Trejo, four kills and 13 assists via Anna McPherson, and three aces through Charlee Ferris.
“We’re a young team but we have a lot of good players coming in, stepping up and taking charge,” Weber said. “I told the girls during our scrimmage on Friday that our connection between our setters and hitters wasn’t there. Tonight, I felt like they did a much better job of that.”
With Gatesville ahead 1-0 in the match, Temple’s start to Game 2 was the ideal pathway to pulling even and its lead reached as much as seven, 13-6. The Lady Hornets, though, turned the set on its heels with a 14-4 run that provided them with a 20-17 advantage. An ace from Macari in between a pair of Gatesville attacking errors put it at 20-all, and it was tied again at 21 and 22 before Vaden’s clean kill closed out the set and sent the home fans to their feet.
“A lot of things that we do in practice is condition a little bit and then we play, and I tell them, when you’re exhausted, that’s when you have to go play,” Smith said. “So, it’s just them snapping back into it and refocusing.”
A 6-0 spurt that made it 13-4 seemingly put a bow on Game 3 for Gatesville in a hurry. But, following a block from Pollard for 19-9, Temple recorded 11 of the next 15 points — including a kill by Edwards, a Little block and an ace from Mekenzie Scallions — to pull within 23-20.
The charge ran out of steam there, and Gatesville sewed up the 2-1 match lead and carried that momentum into a Game 4 that had far less pins-and-needles moments.
“I think it showed a lot of grit,” Weber said. “Temple is a very competitive team. They have some girls who can swing away. They made us work.”
Both teams now head into their first tournaments, with Gatesville at the Jason Landers Invitational while Temple enters the Denton Ryan tournament for matches against Denton, Burleson Centennial and Shoemaker on Thursday.
“It’ll be good. We need that team bonding,” Smith said. “We’re looking forward to spending that time together and just being teammates and family.”
TUESDAY'S VOLLEYBALL SCORES
- Academy def. Killeen 25-12, 25-14, 25-16
- Austin Brentwood Christian def. Copperas Cove 25-10, 25-23, 25-17
- Belton def. Austin McCallum 25-21, 25-23, 25-20
- Copperas Cove def. Thorndale 25-15, 25-20, 21-25
- Ellison def. Leander Glenn (3-2)
- Gatesville def. Temple 25-20, 23-25, 25-20, 25-12
- Georgetown East View def. Chaparral 25-21, 25-21, 25-21
- Harker Heights def. Memorial Christian
- Pflugerville Weiss def. Lake Belton 21-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-20
- Salado def. Rogers 25-11, 25-19, 25-14
- Taylor def. Lampasas 25-15, 25-15, 25-23
