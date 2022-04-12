The Gatesville Hornets had three double-winners in the District 6-4A meet they hosted on Monday and Tuesday. Each one scored a victory on both days.
Carlo Martinez swept the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs by comfortable margins. Vania Martinez achieved the same double in the girls division, also winning handily.
Barrett Boyd added a girls 100-meter hurdles championship to her Monday gold medal in the high jump.
The Hornet boys finished runner-up to Stephenville in the team standings. Lampasas was fourth.
Gatesville's girls were third in the team standings. Lampasas finished fifth. Stephenville won the girls title.
The top four finishers in each event advanced to the 5/6-4A area meet on April 22 in Brownwood. The two Gatesville teams combined for 35 entries for the area meet.
BOYS
Team scores—1, Stephenville, 254. 2, Gatesville, 167. 3, Brownwood, 110. 4, Lampasas, 45. 5, Glen Rose, 38.
100 meters—1, Tate Maruska, Stephenville, 11.14 seconds. 2, Jordyn Nickerson, Brownwood, 11.15. 3, Jakob Hataway, Brownwood, 11.22. 4, Drayden Daub, Brownwood, 11.22.
200—1, Tyse Savage, Brownwood, 21.97. 2, Wesley Brown, Gatesville, 22.79. 3, Tate Maruska, Stephenville, 23.05. 4, Cory Burns, Gatesville, 23.17.
400—1, Mitchell Pack, Stephenville, 52.78. 2, Nate Borchardt, Lampasas, 53.17. 3, Kason Herbelin, Gatesville, 54.07. 4, Alex Loyola, Stephenville, 54.31.
800—1, Rojish Gautam, Stephenville, 2:06.22. 2, Luis Macias, Gatesville, 2:07.27. 3, Jabez Esquivel, Stephenville, 2:08.80. 4, Jeffrey Tesar, Gatesville, 2:09.66.
1,600—1, Carlo Martinez, Gatesville, 4:39.54. 2, Luis Macias, Gatesville, 4:50.40. 3, Eduardo Juarez, Stephenville, 4:50.55. 4, Rojish Gautam, Stephenville, 4:56.04.
110 hurdles—1, Tobey Yeats, Brownwood, 15.74. 2, Wyatt Kreutz, Stephenville, 15.99. 3, Justin Stephens, Stephenville, 16.05. 4, Asa White, Lampasas, 16.39.
300 hurdles—1, James Baker, Glen Rose, 42.29. 2, Wyatt Kreutz, Stephenville, 43.62. 3, Sean Aguilar, Gatesville, 43.65. 4, Jacob Baker, Gatesville, 43.65.
4x100 relay—1, Brownwood (Jake Jetton, Jordyn Nickerson, Tyse Savage, Jakob Hataway), 43.71. 2, Stephenville (Christopher Foster, Coy Eakin, Ryder Lambert, Tate Maruska), 43.87. 3, Glen Rose (Caden Smith, Braulio Silva, Hudson White, Bryce Birl), 45.56. 4, Gatesville (Adrian Smith, Kason Herbelin, Cory Burns, Ricky Villigrana), 45.64.
4x200 relay—1, Brownwood (Jake Jetton, Tyse Savage, Brayden Daub, Jordyn Nickerson), 1:30.75. 2, Stephenville (Christopher Foster, Ryder Lambert, Coy Eakin, Brad Beaty), 1:32.16. 3, Gatesville (Sean Aguilar, Jacob Baker, Cory Burns, Ricky Villigrana), 1:33.72. 4, Lampasas (Aden Rascoe, Johnki Gardner, Nate Borchardt, Thomas Swilley), 1:35.47.
4x400 relay—1, Stephenville (Coy Eakin, Brad Beaty, Christopher Foster, Mitchell Pack), 3:31.88. 2, Gatesville (Carlo Martinez, Kason Herbelin, Sean Aguilar, Tyler Shea), 3:34.71. 3, Lampasas (Ruger Miserlian, Aden Rascoe, Nate Borchardt, Thomas Swilley), 3:37.87. 4, Glen Rose (Caden Smith, Bryce Birl, Gage Edgar, Blaine Randall), 3:41.14.
GIRLS
Team scores—1, Stephenville, 200. 2, Glen Rose, 168. 3, Gatesville, 123.5. 4, Brownwood, 77. 5, Lampasas, 45.5.
100 meters—1, Victoria Cameron, Stephenville, 12.09. 2, Kylie Frush, Glen Rose, 12.35. 3, Lauren Stuard, Gatesville, 12.76. 4, K'Ce Johnson, Stephenville, 12.99.
200—1, Kylie Frush, Glen Rose, 25.88. 2, Kate Tindol, Brownwood, 26.33. 3, MacKenzie Gonzalez, Stephenville, 26.96. 4, Sydney Soltysiak, Glen Rose, 26.98.
400—1, Kylie Frush, Glen Rose, 1:00.42. 2, Barrett Boyd, Gatesville, 1:04.57. 3, Madi Rust, Stephenville, 1:05.00. 4, Kynslee Walker, Brownwood, 1:05.49.
800—1, Delaila Gomez, Glen Rose, 2:29.38. 2, Sidney Windham, Brownwood, 2:30.39. 3, Bethany Penrod, Gatesville, 2:31.91. 4, Rilee McGee, Stephenville, 2:32.25.
1,600—1, Vania Martinez, Gatesville, 5:30.82. 2, Lily Melton, Glen Rose, 5:48.52. 3, Daylyn Cassidy, Glen Rose, 5:54.03. 4, Bethany Penrod, Gatesville, 5:55.08.
100 hurdles—1, Barrett Boyd, Gatesville, 16.06. 2, Lila Richards, Gatesville, 16.44. 3, K'Ce Johnson, Stephenville, 16.83. 4, Talia Clifton, Brownwood, 17.04.
300 hurdles—1, Jaylee Matthews, Stephenville, 46.5. 2, Lila Richards, Stephenville, 48.66. 3, Miranda Northcutt, Brownwood, 49.41. 4, Rilee McGee, Stephenville, 50.33.
4x100 relay—1, Stephenville (Victoria Cameron, Marin Copeland, Reese Weyers, Jaylee Matthews), 51.14. 2, Glen Rose (Sydney Soltysiak, Jessica Van Burne, Matti Young, Callyn Miller), 52.67. 3, Lampasas (Landry White, Gracie Ullevig, Cobie Chandler, Morgan Myers), 53.43. 4, Brownwood (Kynslee Walker, Braycee Lee, Jayme Cottle, Jacklyn Lewis), 53.76.
4x200 relay—1, Stephenville (Kennedy Coffee, MacKenzie Gonzalez, Marin Copeland, Reese Weyers), 1:47.88. 2, Brownwood (Talia Clifton, Braycee Lee, Kate Tindol, Sidney Windham), 1:52.32. 3, Glen Rose (Callyn Miller, Matti Young, Jessica Van Buren, Ava Sehnert), 1:53.09. 4, Lampasas (Gracie Ullevig, Landry White, Cobie Chandler, Morgan Myers), 1:53.18.
4x400 relay—1, Stephenville (Jaylee Matthews, Kennedy Coffee, Marin Copeland, Reese Weyers), 4:10.23. 2, Brownwood (Sidney Windham, Kate Tindol, Kynslee Walker, Braycee Lee), 4:21.59. 3, Glen Rose (Mignon Miller, Zara Overton, Delaila Gomez, Emma Mims), 4:28.46. 4, Gatesville (Lacy Campos, Vania Martinez, Bethany Penrod, Paige Sentillas), 4:28.74.
DAY 1 RESULTS (Monday)
At Gatesville HS; top four in each event advance to District 5/6-4A area meet:
BOYS
High jump—1, Ryder Lambert, Stephenville, 6 feet, 2 inches. 2, Ashtyn Culley, Gatesville, 5-10, 3, Jack Carrol, Gatesville, 5-10. 4, Thad Hinds, Brownwood, 5-10.
Pole vault—1, Ben Kirbo, Stephenville, 14-0. 2, Eric Hiitola, Stephenville, 12-6. 3, Weston Burns, Brownwood, 11-0. 4, Tate Maruska, Stephenville, 10-6.
Long jump—1, Coy Eakin, Stephenville, 20-10. 2, Camden Galindo, Gatesville, 20-6 1/2. 3, Noah Bullion, Stephenville, 20-6. 4, Jordyn Nickerson, Brownwood, 20-2 1/2.
Triple jump—1, Coy Eakin, Stephenville, 43-0. 2, Kyle Shafer, Gatesville, 41-4 3/4. 3, Logan McKibben, Brownwood, 41-3. 4, Tristian Gentry, Stephenville, 41-1 1/4.
Discus—1, Creece Brister, Stephenville, 146-8. 2, Taylor Bennett, Stephenville, 139-10. 3, Evan Hanson, Gatesville, 133-5. 4, Camden McKinney, Stephenville, 132-0.
Shot put—1, Creece Brister, Stephenville, 48-3 1/4. 2, Evan Hanson, Gatesville, 45-6 1/2. 3, Reese Young, Stephenville, 45-5 1/4. 4, Mason Butchee, Stephenville, 45-3.
3,200—1, Carlo Martinez, Gatesville, 10 minutes, 0.39 seconds. 2, Eduardo Juarez, Stephenville, 10:40.21. 3, Mitchell Pack, Stephenville, 11:10.39. 4, Angel Almendariz, Gatesville, 11:21.89.
Team scores—1, Stephenville, 120. 2, Gatesville, 64. 3, Brownwood, 23. 4, Lampasas, 8. 5, Glen Rose, 2.
GIRLS
High jump—1, Barrett Boyd, Gatesville, 5-2. 2, Keirstyn Carlton, Stephenville, 5-0. 3, Addison Taylor, Gatesville, 5-0. 4, Landri Withers, Stephenville, 4-10.
Pole vault—1, Keidra Mills, Stephenville, 11-6. 2, Barrett Boyd, Gatesville, 11-0. 3, Remi McFarland, Glen Rose, 9-6. 4, Peyton Tatum, Lampasas, 9-0.
Long jump—1, Kylie Frush, Glen Rose, 17-11 1/2. 2, Landri Withers, Stephenville, 17-0. 3, Lauren Stuard, Gatesville, 16-8 3/4. 4, Miranda Northcutt, Brownwood, 16-4 1/4.
Triple jump—1, Kylie Frush, Glen Rose, 36-8 1/2. 2, Lauren Stuard, Gatesville, 34-6 1/2. 3, Meiling Wade, Stephenville, 33-6 1/2. 4, Tate Brown, Lampasas, 33-5 1/2.
Discus—1, Jaylee Matthews, Stephenville, 144-8. 2, Kallyn McKinney, Stephenville, 95-11. 3, Kaylie Tippit, Gatesville, 85-9. 4, Aimee Flippen, Glen Rose, 82-0.
Shot put—1, Maddie Durant, Stephenville, 35-6 1/2. 2, Aimee Flippen, Glen Rose, 32-7 1/2. 3, Mattie Young, Glen Rose, 32-2 1/4. 4, Jacy Archie, Gatesville, 31-9.
3,200—1, Vania Martinez, Gatesville, 12:06.92. 2, Lily Melton, Glen Rose, 12:40.17. 3, Daylyn Cassidy, Glen Rose, 13:08.21. 4, Abby Valdez, Lampasas, 13:15.70.
Team scores—1, Stephenville, 70, Glen Rose, 61, Gatesville, 60.5. 4, Lampasas, 18.5. 5, Brownwood, 7.
