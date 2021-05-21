Gatesville junior Stormy Tatum advanced all the way to Friday's 4A state championship girls singles match before falling 6-3, 6-4 to Devine's Brooke Runyan at San Antonio's Northside ISD Tennis Center.
In a battle of first-time state qualifiers, Tatum led 2-0 in the opening set and 3-1 in the second set, but Runyan, a senior Texas-Permian Basin commit, quickly regain the lead each time.
Tatum, the first Gatesville tennis state qualifier, cruised on Thursday, winning her opening match 6-0, 6-0 over Livingston's Kaylin Parker and sailing through a 6-2, 6-2 semifinal win against Corpus Christi Calallen's Jenna Carr.
Runyan is Devine's first state tennis champion and first state finalist.
