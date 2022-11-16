BELTON – Kim Chaffin knows what she wants her team to become. Now, her players are beginning to understand as well.
Still in the infancy of her career as Gatesville’s head coach after leaving Muleshoe during the offseason, Chaffin saw the Hornets trail virtually the entire first half against Belton before falling into their biggest deficit early in the third quarter.
But it would not last.
Utilizing an inside-out philosophy and an increased defensive effort, Gatesville rallied from a 25-17 hole, emerging with a 48-34 victory after holding the Lady Tigers without a field goal in the fourth quarter.
Following the win, Chaffin admitted seeing her vision come to fruition in the second half.
“It’s like we fell into our system today,” she said. “We realized who we really are, and it was good to see that. I know what we are going to look like when the season ends, and the sooner we can get there, the better off we will be.
“District gets here fast, and it doesn’t matter what happened last year or the year before. All that matters is right now, and they are buying in.”
Early on, however, the contest appeared to be destined for a different outcome.
Belton recorded the first five points of the game and led 11-6 to close the opening period, but the Hornets claimed their first lead at 13-11 on junior Laura Trejo’s rebound and putback.
The slim cushion was quickly deflated, though, as the Lady Tigers responded with nine unanswered points before taking a five-point lead, 20-15, into halftime. Then, senior Trinity Espitia’s 3-pointer stretched Belton’s advantage to 25-17, but Gatesville (2-1) capped off a 14-4 outburst with nine consecutive points to go ahead 31-29 early in the fourth quarter.
Lady Tigers freshman Sarah Brown connected on a pair of free throws to tie the score moments later, but Belton never held another lead as junior forward Taylor Coward scored 15 of her game-high 18 points in the second half.
“We were all just working together as a team and pushing as hard as we could,” said Coward, who also contributed six rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block. “I feel like whenever people can’t stop me, I start wanting to go even more.
“It just makes my adrenaline go up, and everyone else kind of comes along.”
Gatesville was responsible for 17 of the game’s final 20 points, breaking the 31-31 tie with 10 straight points.
Tamiah Miller finished with nine points, including six in the fourth quarter, to go along with five rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block for the Hornets, while teammates Aliyah Trotter and Trejo had six and five points, respectively.
Additionally, Gatesville totaled 27 rebounds to beat the Lady Tigers by 13 in the category and had 17 steals to the Lady Tigers’ eight
Belton (2-5) was led offensively by Brown, who scored 14 points to go with four assists, three rebounds and three steals, and fellow freshman Emma Flory added six points, four rebounds and four steals.
Now, the Lady Tigers turn their attention toward rebounding against Georgetown East View on Friday, when Gatesville looks to ride the momentum into its home game against Troy.
“It is just really exciting to hear the girls hooting and hollering in the locker room,” Chaffin said. “That is almost something that is new to them. So, it is just great to hear them be so happy and excited for their teammates.
“We just have to keep hammering on our offensive approach and extending our defensive pressure. I’ve just been adding it in a little at a time, so we are not even close to being where I want to be defensively yet.”
