Gatesville’s offense sputtered, and it spoiled the Hornets’ playoff run.
Facing Krum in the Class 4A area round, Gatesville fell into a double-digit deficit by halftime, and although it was an undesirable position, it was not impossible to overcome.
Then, the third quarter occurred.
The Hornets suffered through a two-point period and never recovered, losing 63-40 at Joshua High School.
Losers of nine of its first 11 games due in part to coronavirus-related issues, Gatesville (8-16) did just enough during District 6-4A play, winning three games, including a sweep of Lampasas, to reach the postseason, where it defeated Iowa Park 45-31 in the opening round.
But the run came to an end Monday.
The LadyCats entered the second quarter leading 18-12 after closing the opening period with a 10-5 outburst. Then, Krum posted five unanswered points to begin the second quarter and inflate the cushion to double digits.
The squads played even for the duration of the half with Krum taking a 33-21 advantage into intermission, and after the break, the LadyCats took complete control.
Krum dominated the third quarter, outscoring Gatesville 11-2, and the Hornets could not recover, ending the careers of seniors Allaiya Jones, Jenna Coward, Cadence Smalley and Ainsley Warren.
The performance was similar to one the Hornets benefitted from against Iowa Park. Gatesville held a two-point advantage against the Lady Hawks following the third period before winning the fourth quarter 16-4, propelling the Hornets into the area round for the second consecutive season.
Jones, who was responsible for Gatesville’s lone third-quarter points, scored a team-high 14 points, including seven in the first quarter, in the loss, while Warren contributed a dozen points, matching Jones with a pair of successful 3-pointers. Additionally, Taylor Coward scored six points.
With the victory, Krum advances to play No. 8 Glen Rose in the third round.
KRUM 63, GATESVILLE 40
At Joshua HS
Gatesville (40)
Warren 12, Chacon 1, Jones 14, Smalley 1, Higginbotham 0, Hunt 0, J.Coward 3, T.Coward 6.
Krum (63)
Doyle 18, Henderson 0, Hunter 8, Oster 16, Martinez 0, Andrus 3, Hastings 2, Bragg 0, Anders 0, Zavishlak 0, Baker 16.
Gatesville 12 9 2 17—40
Krum 18 15 11 19—63
3-Point Goals—Gatesville 4 (Warren 2, Jones 2), Krum 7 (Doyle 4, Oster, Andrus, Baker. Free throws—Gatesville 19-30, Krum 16-21. Fouled Out—Hastings, Zavishlak. Total Fouls—Gatesville 18, Krum 21. Technicals—None.
MONDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS PLAYOFF SCORES
Class 4A area
- Krum 63, Gatesville 40
- Waco La Vega 53, Salado 47
