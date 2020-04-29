The Gatesville girls soccer team was hoping its historic season would be validated by a program-record playoff run.
Instead, the Hornets will have to settle for a gaggle of postseason honors.
Gatesville had already clinched its sixth consecutive playoff spot when the season was suspended in March because of the emerging coronavirus pandemic. The Hornets had only lost one game (in a shootout), were ranked 11th in the state and appeared to have all the pieces in place to eclipse last year’s run to the regional quarterfinals — a first for the program.
But the rest of the season was canceled on April 17 and the Hornets will never know just how good they truly were.
The 17-4A All-District Team might provide a clue.
Gatesville earned five of the league’s eight honors and the Hornets had 12 players on the first and second teams.
Natasha Thoms was named midfielder MVP. She had 10 goals and seven assists for the 14-1 Hornets. She was the district’s freshman of the year last season.
“Tasha provided great energy and was a tremendous disruptor as an outside midfielder,” said J. Scott Campbell, who was honored himself as the 17-4A Coach of the Year in his third season. “Her goals and assists point to the fact that she was willing to either attack the near post with a shot or, if that was taken away, she looked to pass to the middle to a teammate.”
Rise Kitazawa added 13 goals and an assist and was selected as newcomer of the year. Campbell said she was a threat in the middle that allowed the Hornets to exploit the flanks and outside areas.
“She really came into her own and gained a lot of confidence starting the second half of district.”
The Hornets defense was superb, anchored by defensive MVP Molly Hogan and goalkeeper MVP Mariana Uribe.
“Both of these players were the backbone of a defense that allowed three goals total all year,” Campbell said. “Molly provided excellent senior leadership and has helped mentor our younger defenders.”
Uribe recorded 14 clean sheets. Campbell said she allowed two goal in the Hornets’ second district game against No. 21 Lorena, but did not get scored on again the rest of the season.
“The PK shootout that she helped us win versus Lorena boosted her confidence and she never looked back.”
As for the awards the Hornets didn’t capture, Lorena’s Haley Flores was named 17-4A MVP. China Spring’s Lindsey Schiller was selected offensive MVP, and Waco La Vega’s Monica Sanchez was the freshman of the year.
Katrina Thoms and Kaity Ferguson also made the 17-4A First Team for Gatesville. Both were on the first team a year ago. Grace Penrod, Aubrey Barcroft, Rachel Conner, Bailee Armstrong, Mikala Bryson and Payton Armstrong were chosen to the second team.
Of the 12 Hornets honored, eight are returning next season, including Natasha Thoms, Kitazawa and Uribe, who are all sophomores. Gatesville loses seniors Hogan, Katrina Thoms, Ferguson and Bailee Armstrong. Hogan will play for Blinn College next season.
“I was disappointed for the girls to not get a chance to see how far we could go in the playoffs,” Campbell said. “We will be returning a good core of players and look forward to our new district next year. The great thing with this group is they are wanting to get better and willing to put the work in to achieve that goal.”
GIRLS 17-4A ALL-DISTRICT TEAM
MVP—Haley Flores, Lorena.
Offensive MVP—Lindsey Schiller, China Spring.
Midfielder MVP—Natasha Thoms, Gatesville.
Defensive MVP—Molly Hogan, Gatesville.
Goalkeeper MVP—Mariana Uribe, Gatesville.
Freshman of the Year—Monica Sanchez, Waco La Vega.
Newcomer of the Year—Rise Kitazawa, Gatesville.
Coach of the Year—J. Scott Campbell.
FIRST TEAM
Lorena—Haley Flores, sr.; Kaitlynne Jones, jr.; Ava Sanders, jr.; Meghan Kucera, so.; Catalina Turner, fr.
Gatesville—Mariana Uribe, so.; Natasha Thoms, so.; Rise Kitazawa, so.; Katrina Thoms, sr.; Kaity Ferguson; sr.; Molly Hogan, sr.
La Vega—Monica Sanchez, fr.; Tara Lothlen, jr.; Alenah Smith, jr.; Cyndee Ruiz, sr.; Alejandra Montelongo, sr.
China Spring—Lindsey Schiller, Maddy Flores, Claudia Gutierrez-Field; Breanna Giedt; Helena Bravo.
Robinson—Kara Eaton, jr.; Valerie Gomez, sr.; Ruth Cabezas, jr.
Waco Connally—Cynthia Martinez-Tellez.
Waco Harmony—Suleyca Dominguez, fr.
SECOND TEAM
Lorena—Jaylee Anderson, so.; Kailey Sykora, jr.; Madison Tigelaar, fr.; Kristie McGee, jr.
Gatesville—Grace Penrod, fr.; Aubrey Barcroft, jr.; Rachel Conner, so.; Bailee Armstrong, sr.; Mikala Bryson, so.; Payton Armstrong, fr.
La Vega—Tamiley Torres, fr.; Camille Dickson, so., Unique Cargill, jr.; Heaven Surita, jr.; Destinie Stewart, sr.
China Spring—Remi Elliott, London Mims, Ella Webb, Maddie Odajima, Emily Jenkins.
Robinson—Amy Delgado, fr.; Julissa Gomez, so.; Aislynn Lundquist, jr.
Connally—Laurel Ortiz.
Harmony—Isabella Martinez.
