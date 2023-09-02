GLEN ROSE — Canyon Evans tossed his second touchdown pass of the night with 24 seconds remaining and Jorge Mendoza added the deciding extra point as the Glen Rose Tigers edged visiting Gatesville 21-20 on Friday night.
Evans was 22-of-38 through the air for 218 yards and also ran for a score for the Tigers (1-1).
The Hornets (1-1) trailed 14-0 in the opening quarter but took the lead with 5:12 remaining when quarterback Jacob Newkirk sneaked in from the 2 on fourth-and-1.
The extra point failed, and that proved to be costly.
Also costly was a late fourth-and-10 conversion by the Tigers on their game-winning drive.
Glen Rose's drive started at its own 29 after the Tigers stopped Gatesville on downs with 2:10 remaining
Rayshon Smith scored on a 2-yard run for Gatesville that tied the game at 14, and Amos Phillips caught a 19-yard TD pass.
The Hornets' Jimmy Hall led all rushers with 133 yards on 22 carries.
The Tigers managed just 40 yards on the ground.
Tommy Aaron had four tackles for loss and three sacks for the Gatesville defense. Lawson Mooney was in on 15 stops and broke up a pass.
The Hornets host McGregor on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
