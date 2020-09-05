GATESVILLE — Glen Rose dominated the second half and the Tigers pulled away for a 48-29 victory over Gatesville on Friday at McKamie Stadium, sending the Hornets to their 14th consecutive loss.
The Hornets (0-2) led 23-21 at halftime, and 29-27 in the third quarter following Jason Delong’s second long TD run of the game, a 61-yarder with 8:41 remaining. But the Tigers scored the last three touchdowns and improved to 2-0.
Austin Worthen found wide receiver Reagan Rodriguez from 34 yards out and Glen Rose took the lead for good, 34-29, with 5:18 left in the third.
“I thought it was a well played football game on both sides,” said Gatesville head coach Luke Howard. “Their quarterback runs the ball hard and he was hard to tackle, I thought the kids did well in the first half but we just came out flat in the second half.”
In the first quarter, the Hornets were the first to strike when junior running back Delong ran into the end zone from 75 yards out on Gatesville’s first play
With 9:06 left in the quarter, Hornet linebacker Ashtyn Culley recovered a fumble to give the Hornets the ball back. The Tigers however, forced the Hornets into a three-and-out and capitalized with 5:28 left when running back Tristan Black scored from 3 yards out to tie it at 7.
On the next Glen Rose drive, the Hornets forced another fumble on fourth down when the Tigers’ running back dropped the ball with 2:03 left in the quarter.
The Hornets scored again when senior quarterback Luke Mullins threw to wide receiver Carson Brizendine from 81 yards out. The two-point conversion was no good, leaving the score 13-7 in the Hornets’ favor.
In the last two seconds of the period, Glen Rose quarterback Austin Worthen rocketed a 15-yard pass to wide receiver Kanyon Keese for a 14-13 lead.
In the second quarter, with 10:48 left, Keese picked off Hornet senior quarterback Jace Karels.
Nine seconds later, Gatesville defensive lineman Cayden Mata recovered a Tiger fumble.
Mullins fired a 5-yard pass to Brizendine and Gatesville led 20-14.
On the Tigers’ next drive, Black scored from 2 yards out and Glen Rose retook the lead 21-20.
The Hornets answered with a 30-yard field goal from Luis Macias to lead 23-21.
Glen Rose had fourth-and-goal on the 1-yard line just before halftime but couldn’t capitalize.
In the third quarter, The Tigers scored on their first drive with 9:02 left when Worthen called his own number from 2 yards out. The two-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful and Glen Rose led 27-23.
After taking the lead for the final time, the Tigers forced the Hornets into a three-and-out and scored on their next drive with 1:24 left in the quarter when Worthen called his own number from 8 yards out to score.
In the fourth quarter, the Tigers moved into the red zone with two unsportsmanlike conduct calls with 3:31 left. The penalties set up a Worthen touchdown from 4 yards out to grow the lead.
With 1:29 left, the Hornets were in Tiger territory and Mullins was picked off by Glen Rose linebacker Cayden McKenzie. From there, the Tigers ran out the clock.
The Hornets host Lorena next Friday night. Kickoff is at 7:30.
