Quarterback Wesley Brown scored all seven Hornet touchdowns and Gatesville clinched the final playoff spot in District 9-4A-D2 on Friday with a 49-30 win at Jarrell on the final day of the regular season.
Brown carried 26 times for 179 yards, putting him over 1,000 yards for the season.
Hayden Mooney added 99 yards rushing for the Hornets, who notched a season-high 304 yards on the ground.
Gatesville (4-6, 2-3) took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and led the rest of the way. The Hornets led 35-10 in the third quarter. Jarrell (2-8, 0-5) pulled within 12, 42-30, in the fourth quarter, but the Cougars were stopped on downs at their own 21 with less than four minutes remaining.
Brown quickly put the game away with his seventh TD run.
Brown has scored 23 of Gatesville's 26 rushing TDs, and 1,035 of the team's 1,463 rushing yards.
Lawson Mooney led the Gatesville defense with 12 tackles (nine solo), five tackles for loss, an interception and a pass breakup. Parker Allman picked off two passes, giving him a team-leading three on the season. The Hornets picked off four passes on the night and recovered two fumbles.
Brown threw one interception for Gatesville's only turnover.
Kicker Luis Macias made all seven extra points on the eve of his participation in the Class 4A state cross country meet in Round Rock.
The Hornets get a rematch with top-ranked Carthage in the Class 4A playoffs at 7 p.m. on Friday in Athens. Gatesville had to forfeit last season's matchup against the eventual state champion due to COVID-19 protocols. Friday will be GHS' first playoff game in four years.
FINAL 9-4A-D2 FOOTBALL
y-China Spring 5-0
x-Salado 4-1
x-Waco Connally 3-2
x-Gatesville 2-3
Robinson 1-4
Jarrell 0-5
Friday’s Games
- China Spring 48, Waco Connally 7
- Gatesville 49, Jarrell 30
- Salado 65, Robinson 7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.