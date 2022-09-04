Eighth-ranked Glen Rose scored the first 42 points of the game and the Tigers went on to beat Gatesville 49-14 on Friday in Gatesville.
The Hornets were looking for the first 2-0 start in six years but didn't score until the second half.
Gatesville's Jacob Newkirk was 21-of-37 passing for 248 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Kason Herbelin caught a 26-yard TD pass for the Hornets and also recovered a fumble. Trevor Smith also caught a touchdown pass and finished with 110 yards on nine catches.
Gatesville was held to 73 yards rushing on 27 carries and lost the turnover battle 4-2.
Ashtyn Culley led the Hornets with 14 total tackles, including eight solo stops. Lawson Mooney reached a career milestone with the last of his eight tackles, giving him 400 with the Hornets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.