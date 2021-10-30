GATESVILLE — Gatesville quarterback Wesley Brown ran for five touchdowns and passed for another, but the Hornets' furious second-half comeback came up short in a 47-45 loss to Waco Connally on Friday at McKamie Stadium.
The Hornets (3-6, 1-3 9-4A-D2) trailed 40-15 with 14½ minutes left in the game but scored 30 points in the fourth quarter, including 17 straight without the Cadets taking possession after recovering back-to-back onside kicks. Gatesville missed a chance to tie the game at 47 with a 2-point conversion with 1:06 remaining after Brown ran in from the 5 for his fifth TD.
Brown finished with a season-high 179 yards on 38 carries. He also scored on runs of 1, 11, 28 and 2 yards and tossed a 12-yard TD pass to Trevor Smith.
Brown was 15-of-29 through the air for 95 yards.
Brown and Logan Edwards each scored 2-point conversions for the Hornets, and Luis Macias kicked a 27-yard field goal.
Connally (4-4, 3-1) clinched a playoff spot with the win.
A win would have clinched a return to the playoffs for the Hornets, but they'll have another opportunity next week. Gatesville clinches with a win at last-place Jarrell (2-7, 0-4) or a loss by Robinson (2-7, 1-3) at home against second-place Salado on the final day of the regular season.
Hayden Mooney led the Hornets on Friday with 17 tackles (5 solo, 12 assists). Lawson Mooney, Jacob Baker and Thiele Alvarado recovered Connally fumbles.
The Hornets pulled within 40-32 on Brown's 28-yard run with 7:15 remaining, but Connally's Tre Wisner scored on an 80-yard run on the Cadets' first play after Gatesville spurned a third consecutive onside kick and kicked deep.
Brown scored again with 3:40 remaining to cut the lead back to eight, 47-39.
The Hornets then forced Connally to punt with just over 2½ minutes remaining. A bad snap was recovered by Gatesville at the Connally 12, giving the Hornets their chance to tie the game.
9-4A-D2 FOOTBALL
x-China Spring 4-0
x-Salado 3-1
x-Waco Connally 3-1
Gatesville 1-3
Robinson 1-3
Jarrell 0-4
x-clinched playoff spot
FRIDAY'S GAMES
- China Spring 52, Robinson 21
- Salado 77, Jarrell 14
- Waco Connally 47, Gatesville 45
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.