Jimmy Hall scored three of Gatesville's six rushing touchdowns on Friday and the visiting Hornets routed Robinson 49-6 to clinch playoff spots for two teams.
Gatesville (7-3, 2-2 District 11-4A-Division II) is headed to the postseason for the third straight year.
Salado was idle on Friday, but Robinson's loss sent the Eagles back to the playoffs. The two teams could finish tied for fourth place next week, but Salado holds the tiebreaker by virtue of a 33-24 win over the Rockets on Oct. 7 in the district opener.
Mason Mooney ran for a pair of touchdowns, and Rayshon Smith (16-145 rushing) also had a TD for Gatesville.
The Hornets led 28-0 at halftime and scored on the first play after the break on Adrian Smith's 33-yard pick-six.
Despite 347 yards of total offense, the Rockets (3-6, 0-3) didn't score until the final minute of the game.
Hall's final touchdown put the Hornets up 49-0.
Gatesville finished with 291 yards on 42 carries. Jacob Newkirk completed six of 14 passes for 80 yards.
The Hornets picked off four passes in all -- two by Kason Herbelin and another by Sean Aguilar.
Ashtyn Culley blocked a Robinson punt.
Mooney made 18 tackles with one sack on defense. Lucas Garcia made four tackles behind the line of scrimmage. Gatesville had 10 tackles for loss.
The Hornets, who won seven games for the first time in five years in coach Aaron Hunter's debut season, have their open date next week before beginning the postseason.
11-4A-D2 FOOTBALL
- Gatesville 49, Robinson 6
- Waco Connally 61, Madisonville 14
- OFF: Salado
STANDINGS
x-Waco Connally 3-0
x-Madisonville 2-1
x-Gatesville 2-2
x-Salado 1-2
Robinson 0-3
x-clinched playoff spot
