GATESVILLE — Jacob Baker had two of Gatesville's three interceptions and the Hornets shot down Robinson's Rockets 17-6 on Friday at McKamie Stadium.
Baker picked off Rockets quarterback Joseph McHenry in a scoreless first quarter and did it again early in the fourth quarter with the Rockets threatening on third-and-goal.
Carson Brizendine and Jason Delong scored touchdowns for the Hornets, and Luis Macias kicked a 29-yard field goal for the final margin.
“Both defenses played well and we could have done some things different,” said Gatesville head coach Luke Howard. “I think the big message is that we found a way to win and that is a big step for our kids right now — learning to win even when things aren’t going our way. (I'm) proud of our kids and proud of our effort.”
Gatesville (2-4, 1-2 9-4A-D2) led all the way after Brizendine caught a 26-yard scoring pass from Luke Mullins with 4 minutes, and 49 seconds left in the opening half.
The lead remained 7-0 at halftime.
Delong doubled the lead early in the second half, running into the end zone from 10 yards out to make it 14-0.
The Rockets (2-6, 0-3) finally ended the shutout with 3:45 remaining when McHenry called his own number on a quarterback sneak from 2 yards out. The two-point conversion was no good.
With 1:14 left, Macias all but sealed the victory with his field goal.
On the Rockets' final possession, McHenry's pass flew into the hands of Hornet defensive back Aveyn Sarinana and Gatesville ran out the clock.
The Hornets travel to Waco next week as they take on the Connally Cadets (4-3, 2-1).
“We've got to get better and go compete,” Howard said. “Connally is a good football team but we've got to strap up and go play and we've got to win one more to get in (the playoffs) and that is our goal and would be a huge step for our program right now. We are going to get better from this game and go to work next week and go compete against the Cadets.”
Kickoff is set for 7:30.
- Gatesville 17, Robinson 6
- No. 10 Salado 28, No. 6 China Spring 14
- Waco Connally 56, Jarrell 22
