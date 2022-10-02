The Gatesville Hornets nearly blew a 30-13 halftime lead but stopped Mineral Wells' two-point conversion try with 20 seconds remaining and held on for a 30-29 win on Friday in Mineral Wells.
Trailing 30-23, the Rams recovered a Gatesville fumble at their own 43 and converted two fourth downs, including a fourth-and-8, to get to the Gatesville 8 for first-and-goal in the final minute. A holding penalty backed them up to the 18, but they managed to score on a TD pass from the 16.
Mineral Wells then went for the lead instead of kicking for the tie. The Rams came up a yard short on a reverse.
Rayshon Smith rushed for 88 yards (on 12 carries) and two scores for the 5-1 Hornets, who are off to their best start since winning seven straight to start the 2017 season. Jacob Newkirk tossed touchdown passes to Tyler Shea and Trevor Smith (12-109 receiving).
After Mineral Wells' tied the game at 13 in the first quarter on Jose Garcia's 75-yard run, the Hornets dominated in the second quarter. Trevor Smith caught a 32-yard TD pass, Rayshon Smith scored on a 7-yard run and Javier Bonilla booted a 20-yard field goal to put Gatesville up three scores at intermission.
But the Hornets were shut out in the second half.
Newkirk completed 15 of 27 passes on the night for 162 yards and had one interception.
Corey Burns, Ashtyn Culley and Lawson Mooney recovered fumbles for the Hornets.
Culley also had a sack. Sean Aguilar picked off a pass, and Mooney led the Hornets with 20 tackles
Gatesville opens District 11-4A-D2 play at home next Friday against Waco Connally (4-2). The Hornets need only to not finish in last place in their five-team league to clinch a playoff spot.
