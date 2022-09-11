Jimmy Hall had 11 carries for 71 yards and two touchdowns as the Gatesville Hornets held on for a 27-20 nondistrict road win at McGregor on Friday.
The Hornets (2-1) led all the way after scoring in the opening quarter for the first time this season. Gatesville led 12-0 at halftime.
Rayshon Smith added 84 rushing yards and a TD for Gatesville. Theron Stone caught a 26-yard TD pass for the Hornets' other score.
Quarterback Jacob Newkirk completed 11 of 15 passes to six different receivers for 147 yards. He also ran in a two-point conversion.
Kason Herbelin caught three passes -- one for 43 yards from Newkirk, and two others thrown by McGregor's quarterback. Ashtyn Culley and Kyle Shafer recovered fumbles. Mason Mooney and CJ Morrall were credited with causing the fumbles.
McGregor fell to 0-3.
Gatesville travels to Mexia on Friday for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.