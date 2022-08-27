Gatesville's Jacob Newkirk tossed touchdown passes to three different receivers and the Hornets took the lead on a 2-point conversion with 39 seconds remaining for a 22-21 win at Taylor on Friday.
Newkirk was 15-of-30 through the air for 141 yards to help former defensive coordinator Aaron Hunter win in his debut as head coach.
Rayshon Smith carried 25 times for 159 yards and a 2-point score for the Hornets.
Lawson Mooney, Kyle Shafer and Trevor Smith each caught touchdown passes. Shafer also caught a 2-point conversion pass
Smith had five grabs for 37 yards. Sean Aguilar led the Hornets with 53 yards on three receptions.
Gatesville led 8-7 at halftime.
Mooney finished with 14 tackles on defense, leaving him just eight shy of 400 career tackles.
Lucas Garcia made four tackles for loss. Aiden Necessary picked off a pass, and Theile Alvarado and Daniel Chism recovered fumbles.
The Hornets hosts Glen Rose next Friday in their home opener. Glen Rose beat Grandview 43-22 in its opener.
FRIDAY'S AREA SCORES
- Belton 34, Pflugerville Hendrickson 27
- Elgin 29, Lampasas 20
- Gatesville 22, Taylor 21
- Georgetown 38, Copperas Cove 14
- Killeen 42, Chaparral 6
- Lake Belton 47, Leander Rouse 21
- Salado 53, Fredericksburg 17
- San Saba 46, Florence 14
- Shoemaker 31, San Angelo Central 24
