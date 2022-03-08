Gatesville powerlifter Emmaleah Zacha finished five pounds short of a state championship last season.
She'll get another shot at it on March 18 after winning her second straight regional title on Friday at Dublin High School.
Zacha easily won the 259-plus division at the Region 2, Division 2 meet.
Zacha lifted a total of 1,100 pounds in the squat, bench press and dead lift to win by 105. She had the best lift in all three disciplines -- a 465 squat, 260 bench and 375 dead lift.
That 1,100 total is 100 more than last year's state-winning tally. Zacha's season-high was 1,120 on Feb. 12 at the Meridian Invitational.
The state meet will be held at the American Bank Center Exhibit Hall in Corpus Christi.
Salado's Lexy Wilson is also headed back to the state powerlifting meet. This time as a regional champion.
Wilson won the 148-pound division. She lifted a total of 780 pounds in the squat, bench press and dead lift to win by 35.
Wilson finished 13th in last season's state meet.
Salado had three other state qualifiers in Caelan Teer (114), Jade Oliver (123) and Jordan Schaub (132).
Teer placed second. She was seventh in the state meet last year.
Oliver was just 10 pounds away from a regional title. Her 180-pound bench press was the best among the 23 lifters in her weight class. She placed sixth at state in 2021.
Schaub edged Lake Belton's Emery Castillo for third place on a body weight tiebreaker.
Castillo is one of six Lady Bronco qualifiers for state, joining Rebekah Minzak (seventh, 105), Paigeryn Ayers (fifth, 165), Anna Ramirez (fifth, 181), Haylee Thomas (fourth, 198) and Taylor Love (second, 97).
Last year, Ayers and Thomas had the distinction of being the first state qualifiers in any sport for the fledgling high school. They were seventh and 12th, respectively, at state.
Lampasas' Nimsi Vergara (105) and Lila Walling (259) are also returning to state. Walling was ninth at state in 2021. Vergara placed 11th.
Florence will send two qualifiers to the 3A meet on March 17.
Lexi Seal (123) finished fifth in the Region 2, Division 3 meet on Thursday in Dublin.
Kylie Bliton (165) also placed fifth.
