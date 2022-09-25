Gatesville's Rayshon Smith ran for 268 yards and five touchdowns as the Hornets won a shootout with Godley 56-42 on Friday in Gatesville.
Quarterback Jacob Newkirk also had a big night, completing 22 of 25 passes for 312 yards and two touchdowns. Newkirk also ran for a TD.
The Hornets continued their best start in five seasons and improved to 4-1. The Wildcats fell to 2-3.
Gatesville finished with 614 yards of total offense. Kyle Shafer caught five passes for 80 yards and a touchdown. He also caught a two-point conversion pass. Adrian Smith caught five passes for 67 yards and a TD. All five Hornet pass-catchers finished with at least 50 yards.
Gatesville trailed 14-6 after the opening period but scored 22 points in the second quarter to take a 28-21 halftime lead.
Smith broke a 35-35 tie in the third quarter with his fourth TD run, from 4 yards out, and the Hornets led the rest of the way.
Shafer's TD grab, followed by Smith's final TD run inside the final two minutes, increased the lead to 56-35.
Godley's final score came with 40 seconds remaining.
With Gatesville up 49-35, Kason Herbelin picked off a Godley pass in the end zone around the 5-minute mark. Sean Aguilar also had an interception for the Hornets.
Herbelin also recovered a fumble that was forced by Theile Alvarado. Lawson Mooney led Gatesville with 15 total tackles.
The Hornets have scored 99 of their 162 season points in the last two weeks.
The Hornets travel to Mineral Wells on Friday for their final tune-up before District 11-4A-D2 play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.