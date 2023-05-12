AUSTIN — Carlo Martinez’s perfect postseason is complete.
After setting multiple school records and collecting numerous medals during his senior campaign, Gatesville’s distance runner started his trek toward completing his career on the state’s grandest stage.
En route to competing at Thursday’s University Interscholastic League Class 4A Track & Field State Championships, Martinez was flawless, winning the district, area and regional titles for the 3,200-meter run.
And the unblemished performance remained intact at Mike A. Myers Stadium.
Racing against Texas’ elite athletes, Martinez never trailed, winning the event in 9 minutes, 14.32 seconds to claim the Hornets’ first gold medal in more than two decades.
Admittedly, it was an overwhelming sensation.
“This was my first appearance at state,” he said, “and to come out of it with a state championship just feels amazing. … Last year, I told my athletic director that I was going to be here this year, and I far exceeded my expectations.”
Martinez was at the front of the pack following the conclusion of every lap, but maintaining the lead was not easy.
After the initial 400, Martinez held a slim .29-second advantage over second-place Emery Crayton, a Tyler Chapel Hill senior, and after the second lap, Canyon sophomore Lathan Lewter assumed the role as runner-up, sitting 72-hundredths of a second back.
Lewter would remain within a second throughout the next lap, but then, Martinez began steadily pulling away.
The gap grew to 2.35 seconds following the sixth lap, and Martinez closed with his strongest 400, posting a time of 1:03.67 to easily beat Lewter (9:20.19). Crayton was third (9:21.67).
“I went out at regionals and was going way too fast,” Martinez said. “So, I just wanted to stay close to the pack, and over the last 600, I started picking it up. They were all just so much taller than me, and they could really make up ground.
“So, over the last 250, I really had to push it.”
And that was only the beginning of Martinez’s day.
Approximately 10 hours later, he returned to the track for the 1,600, culminating his high school career with a second-place showing in the event.
After sitting in sixth place following the first of four laps, he advanced to third and second during the ensuing trips around the track, but his final surge was not enough to overcome the gap.
Burnet senior Hudson Bennett won the race in 4:19.37, while Martinez finished in 4:19.56.
Martinez secured his spot in the race by winning the District 23-4A championship with a time of 4:21.46 before claiming the area title in 4:28.03 and placing second (4:24.30) at the Region III meet.
In the 3,200, Martinez placed first at district, area and regionals with times of 9:20.36, 9:30.22 and 9:15.33, respectively.
Additionally, the University of Louisiana-Monroe commit posted a 13th-place time of 9:14.83, which stood as Gatesville’s school record until Thursday, at the Texas Relays in early April.
Along with the list of achievements, Martinez departs as the first Hornet to win a state championship since Johnny Jackson cleared 16 feet to place first in the 2001 Class 3A pole vault. Gatesville had never won the 3,200 at state.
“I feel great about everything I was able to accomplish,” Martinez said. “I think it was big for me and my community, and I just couldn’t be more grateful to God for this opportunity he gave me.
“Today, he gave me wings and let me fly for a duration of time, and I’m very thankful for that.”
