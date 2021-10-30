FRIDAY

Class 6A

Abilene 42, Midland 28

Alief Taylor 21, Alief Hastings 0

Arlington 45, Arlington Lamar 38

Arlington Martin 66, Grand Prairie 20

Austin Bowie 42, San Marcos 0

Austin Vandegrift 49, Hutto 9

Austin Westlake 77, Austin High 3

Bryan 28, Ellison 0

Buda Hays 76, Del Valle 54

Cedar Hill 45, Waco Midway 23

Channelview 52, Pasadena South Houston 13

Cibolo Steele 35, Converse Judson 30

Clear Falls 13, League City Clear Creek 7

Coppell 27, Plano East 21

Cypress Falls 21, Houston Langham Creek 14

DeSoto 54, Mansfield Lake Ridge 35

Dickinson 35, League City Clear Springs 24

Duncanville 63, Mansfield 17

Edinburg North 28, PSJA 7

EP Franklin 25, EP Americas 21

Euless Trinity 42, Haltom 0

Fort Bend Travis 52, Fort Bend Elkins 6

Galena Park North Shore 31, Humble Atascocita 21

Garland 41, Rowlett 14

Garland Sachse 38, Wylie 7

Harker Heights 64, Copperas Cove 14

Harlingen 51, Donna North 9

Harlingen South 28, Weslaco 14

Houston Clear Lake 35, Clute Brazoswood 21

Houston King 35, Beaumont West Brook 12

Houston Lamar 19, Houston Heights 6

Houston Spring Woods 33, Houston Northbrook 27

Houston Strake Jesuit 63, Alvin 21

Houston Westbury 29, Houston Chavez 14

Humble Summer Creek 63, Humble 0

Hurst Bell 24, FW Chisholm Trail 7

Irving MacArthur 41, Richardson Berkner 38

Irving Nimitz 35, Richardson Pearce 32

Justin Northwest 42, FW Brewer 17

Katy Cinco Ranch 55, Katy Morton Ranch 16

Katy Seven Lakes 50, Katy Mayde Creek 10

Keller Fossil Ridge 31, Keller Central 14

Klein Collins 52, Tomball Memorial 28

Klein Oak 41, Klein 35

La Joya 16, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 8

Lake Travis 56, Austin Akins 7

Laredo United 49, Laredo Nixon 0

Laredo United South 42, Del Rio 7

Leander Rouse 24, Leander Glenn 21

Lewisville Flower Mound 39, Plano 28

Lewisville Hebron 47, Plano West 35

Lewisville Marcus 40, Lewisville 27

Los Fresnos 32, Brownsville Hanna 13

Mansfield Summit 42, Midlothian 21

McAllen 65, Brownsville Lopez 7

McAllen Rowe 21, Weslaco East 7

McKinney Boyd 26, McKinney 14

New Braunfels 42, Schertz Clemens 14

New Braunfels Canyon 35, SA Harlandale 8

Pasadena Dobie 62, Pasadena Rayburn 0

Pflugerville Hendrickson 28, Leander 21

Prosper 28, Allen 23

Richardson Lake Highlands 52, Richardson 14

Rockwall 52, Mesquite Horn 26

Rockwall-Heath 49, Tyler Legacy 27

Round Rock Cedar Ridge 46, Round Rock Westwood 14

Round Rock McNeil 21, Round Rock Stony Point 19

SA Johnson 46, SA Reagan 43, OT

SA Madison 52, SA LEE 14

SA Northside Brandeis 30, SA Churchill 22

SA Northside Marshall 45, SA Northside Warren 17

Smithson Valley 21, SA East Central 3

Southlake Carroll 42, Keller Timber Creek 7

Spring 34, Aldine Nimitz 3

Spring Westfield 66, Aldine 0

Temple 44, Killeen 6

The Woodlands 45, Conroe 32

The Woodlands College Park 14, Conroe Oak Ridge 10

Waxahachie 41, Waco 12

Weatherford 43, North Crowley 42

Wolfforth Frenship 63, Odessa 41

Class 5A

Aledo 55, Arlington Seguin 21

Amarillo Caprock 41, Amarillo Palo Duro 20

Angleton 35, Fort Bend Kempner 7

Austin McCallum 56, Austin Crockett 0

Azle 52, Abilene Cooper 23

Barbers Hill 22, Dayton 19

Bastrop 38, Elgin 23

Brenham 58, Bastrop Cedar Creek 6

Brownsville Memorial 28, Donna 7

Burleson 42, Joshua 7

Castroville Medina Valley 21, Kerrville Tivy 17

CC Calallen 60, Beeville Jones 7

CC Flour Bluff 39, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 7

CC Miller 41, CC Tuloso-Midway 22

CC Moody 29, CC King 10

Clint Horizon 54, EP Hanks 14

College Station 70, Waller 0

Colleyville Heritage 37, Burleson Centennial 27

Crosby 57, Santa Fe 0

Crowley 40, Saginaw 20

Dallas Adams 28, Dallas White 26

Dallas Highland Park 60, West Mesquite 28

Dallas South Oak Cliff 59, Dallas Kimball 7

Dallas Wilson 47, Dallas Molina 0

Denton Ryan 41, Frisco Independence 7

Dripping Springs 52, Buda Johnson 7

Edcouch-Elsa 34, Roma 13

Ennis 48, Royse City 20

EP Andress 72, El Paso 8

EP Austin 42, EP Jefferson 19

EP Burges 54, EP Irvin 20

EP Del Valle 42, EP Bel Air 7

EP Eastwood 41, EP Coronado 19

EP Parkland 49, EP Ysleta 8

EP Riverside 42, Clint 7

Everman 51, Waco University 7

Forney 37, Sulphur Springs 28

Fort Bend Marshall 56, Houston Sterling 0

Friendswood 34, Galveston Ball 21

Frisco Liberty 49, Denison 44

Frisco Lone Star 49, Lewisville The Colony 6

Frisco Reedy 41, Frisco Centennial 7

Frisco Wakeland 56, Denton 0

Georgetown 62, Pflugerville 35

Granbury 77, FW Arlington Heights 28

Greenville 24, North Forney 14

Lake Dallas 48, Frisco Memorial 38

Lancaster 63, Dallas Sunset 0

Lindale 53, Palestine 23

Lubbock Cooper 38, Abilene Wylie 10

Lubbock Coronado 41, Lubbock Monterey 27

Lufkin 38, Conroe Caney Creek 14

Magnolia West 31, New Caney 24

Manor 49, Austin Anderson 21

Mansfield Timberview 56, Cleburne 15

Manvel 33, Katy Paetow 28

Marble Falls 49, Austin Northeast 0

Marshall 38, Hallsville 21

Mesquite Poteet 58, Dallas Adamson 0

Mission Sharyland 46, Pharr Valley View 0

Montgomery 35, Huntsville 28

Mount Pleasant 35, Longview Pine Tree 28

Pflugerville Weiss 34, Cedar Park 20

Port Arthur Memorial 48, Baytown Sterling 13

Port Lavaca Calhoun 62, Alice 46

PSJA Southwest 23, PSJA Memorial 20

Red Oak 42, N. Richland Hills Birdville 27

Rio Grande City 41, Laredo Martin 0

Rosenberg Terry 18, Wisdom 0

SA Alamo Heights 49, Lockhart 35

SA Houston 32, SA Burbank 25

SA Kennedy 52, SA Jefferson 0

SA Lanier 40, SA Memorial 7

SA Southwest 14, Eagle Pass Winn 6

SA Veterans Memorial 42, SA McCollum 20

SA Wagner 49, SA South San Antonio 6

Saginaw Boswell 49, FW Paschal 7

Seagoville 14, Dallas Conrad 8

Seguin 55, Kyle Lehman 21

Somerset 35, Pleasanton 28

Texarkana Texas 37, Nacogdoches 20

Texas City 49, Port Neches-Groves 42, OT

Tyler 37, Sherman 20

Victoria East 56, CC Ray 33

Victoria West 47, CC Carroll 21

WF Rider 45, Canyon Randall 23

Whitehouse 28, Jacksonville 14

Class 4A

Andrews 45, San Angelo Lake View 24

Anna 34, Carrollton Ranchview 0

Argyle 48, Kaufman 21

Aubrey 57, Krum 14

Austin LBJ 45, Burnet 3

Bellville 35, La Marque 0

Boerne 41, La Vernia 6

Bridge City 21, Liberty 20

Bridgeport 28, Vernon 0

Brownwood 49, Waxahachie Life 13

Carrizo Springs 42, Crystal City 0

Carthage 54, Madisonville 3

China Spring 52, Robinson 21

Clint Mountain View 55, San Elizario 14

Crandall 63, Corsicana 40

Cuero 53, Smithville 26

Dallas Hillcrest 64, Dallas Jefferson 0

Dallas Lincoln 34, Wilmer-Hutchins 15

Devine 68, Pearsall 14

Dumas 29, Canyon 14

El Campo 63, West Columbia 42

Fairfield 40, Eustace 0

Ferris 48, Venus 6

Fischer Canyon Lake 21, Lampasas 17

Fort Stockton 29, Big Spring 28

Fredericksburg 41, Taylor 16

FW Castleberry 57, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 35

Geronimo Navarro 88, Austin Achieve 0

Gilmer 56, Paris North Lamar 6

Graham 28, Mineral Wells 14

Hamshire-Fannett 35, Orangefield 28

Hereford 56, Pampa 23

Hillsboro 32, Godley 27

Hondo 20, Bandera 10

Houston North Forest 34, Houston Washington 6

Houston Wheatley 37, Houston Furr 7

Huffman Hargrave 13, Vidor 7

Huntington 20, Elkhart 14

Ingleside 21, Raymondville 6

Jasper 47, Center 14

Kennedale 38, FW Dunbar 0

Kilgore 42, Athens 13

La Feria 34, Hidalgo 28

La Grange 27, Giddings 14

Lake Worth 43, Gainesville 7

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 33, Livingston 15

Llano 43, Luling 2

Lorena 56, Caldwell 0

Lubbock Estacado 21, Levelland 0

Lumberton 35, Splendora 7

Mabank 28, Henderson 21, OT

Melissa 36, Terrell 14

Mexia 57, Bullard 53

Midland Greenwood 34, Snyder 7

Monahans 60, Pecos 38

Navasota 28, Gonzales 21

Needville 56, Bay City 6

Nevada Community 43, Farmersville 35

North Dallas 41, Dallas Roosevelt 13

Orange Grove 44, Mathis 32

Pittsburg 42, Longview Spring Hill 28

Port Isabel 42, CC West Oso 28

Quinlan Ford 39, Caddo Mills 36

Rockport-Fulton 49, Robstown 0

Rusk 54, Shepherd 20

Salado 77, Jarrell 14

Sealy 58, Wharton 7

Seminole 49, Perryton 42

Silsbee 49, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 28

Sinton 56, Rio Hondo 14

Springtown 35, Burkburnett 6

Stafford 20, Freeport Brazosport 12

Stephenville 38, Midlothian Heritage 27

Sunnyvale 49, Wills Point 0

Sweeny 28, Brookshire Royal 20

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 31, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 8

Van 55, Canton 54

Waco Connally 47, Gatesville 45

Waco La Vega 56, Alvarado 10

WF Hirschi 28, Decatur 22

Wimberley 35, Grapevine 17

Zapata 23, Kingsville King 13

Class 3A

Abernathy 40, Stanton 7

Alba-Golden 20, Honey Grove 13

Anahuac 51, Kirbyville 27

Arp 44, Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 20

Ballinger 46, Bangs 3

Bells 57, Whitewright 12

Bishop 57, Progreso 0

Blanco 40, Comfort 7

Blooming Grove 56, Dallas Gateway 12

Boling 40, Hempstead 20

Bonham 60, Howe 27

Brady 49, Ingram Moore 6

Brock 80, Peaster 7

Bushland 62, Littlefield 26

Callisburg 42, Henrietta 14

Cameron Yoe 44, McGregor 29

CC London 49, Santa Gertrudis Academy 25

Cisco 46, Goldthwaite 13

Coldspring-Oakhurst 46, Crockett 0

Coleman 49, San Saba 7

Columbus 14, Hallettsville 13

Cooper 40, Como-Pickton 12

Corrigan-Camden 35, Warren 14

Crane 62, Tornillo 0

Daingerfield 50, Hooks 14

Dallas Life Oak Cliff 42, Dallas A+ Academy 6

Danbury 34, Altair Rice 20

DeKalb 34, Paris Chisum 6

Denver City 37, Brownfield 23

Dilley 27, George West 26

Dimmitt 39, Amarillo Highland Park 34

Early 72, San Angelo Texas Leadership 0

East Bernard 31, El Maton Tidehaven 10

Eastland 45, Merkel 21

Edgewood 35, Corsicana Mildred 12

Edna 26, Vanderbilt Industrial 16

Franklin 57, Clifton 0

Frankston 34, Linden-Kildare 12

Friona 35, Spearman 0

Gladewater 35, Gladewater Sabine 6

Goliad 72, Palacios 34

Groesbeck 40, Teague 0

Gunter 77, Lone Oak 15

Hardin 34, Cleveland Tarkington 22

Holliday 41, WF City View 0

Hughes Springs 50, Harleton 28

Idalou 49, Big Lake Reagan County 7

Jacksboro 41, Comanche 34

Johnson City 47, Center Point 0

Jourdanton 45, Lytle 0

Leonard 56, Sadler S&S Consolidated 14

Lexington 59, Buffalo 41

Lubbock Roosevelt 52, Coahoma 19

Malakoff 73, Kemp 0

Millsap 44, Dublin 41

Mineola 42, Emory Rains 32

Mount Vernon 37, Pottsboro 14

Muleshoe 61, Dalhart 16

New Boston 28, Jefferson 20

New Diana 38, Ore City 27

New London West Rusk 49, Grand Saline 26

New Waverly 27, Kountze 26

Newton 52, Hemphill 22

Nixon-Smiley 34, Karnes City 33

Nocona 40, Valley View 20

Odem 28, Hebbronville 20

Omaha Pewitt 51, Pattonville Prairiland 28

Palestine Westwood 49, Trinity 6

Pilot Point 56, Boyd 28

Ponder 61, Bowie 12

Poth 42, Natalia 13

Rockdale 33, Troy 31

SA Cole 34, Cotulla 14

San Angelo Grape Creek 7, Sonora 6

San Diego 40, Falfurrias 0

Scurry-Rosser 63, Rice 0

Shallowater 48, Kermit 0

Skidmore-Tynan 36, Santa Rosa 21

Slaton 42, Lamesa 41

Taft 46, Monte Alto 0

Tatum 35, White Oak 14

Tolar 63, Bosqueville 7

Troup 42, Quitman 6

Tulia 54, Canadian 35

Tuscola Jim Ned 35, Breckenridge 12

Universal City Randolph 40, Marion 20

Van Alstyne 45, Sanger 22

Van Vleck 43, Wallis Brazos 7

Wall 35, Clyde 0

Waskom 42, Elysian Fields 12

West 28, Grandview 20

Whitesboro 35, Paradise 28

Whitney 37, Maypearl 34

Winnsboro 50, Commerce 22

Woodville 34, East Chambers 27

Yoakum 37, Hitchcock 20

Class 2A

Albany 33, Santo 6

Alto 63, Groveton 0

Archer City 49, Olney 28

Baird 64, Lingleville 51

Beckville 66, Big Sandy 0

Bremond 34, Wortham 12

Bruni 47, Charlotte 0

Burton 42, Milano 3

Celeste 38, Wolfe City 14

Centerville 58, Normangee 21

Chilton 59, Frost 0

Christoval 48, Junction 0

Clarendon 48, Wheeler 20

Crawford 54, Itasca 0

Deweyville 20, Burkeville 0

Eldorado 48, Menard 6

Falls City 54, Agua Dulce 0

Flatonia 46, Weimar 7

Forsan 30, Stamford 6

Freer 50, Bloomington 13

Gorman 52, Santa Anna 26

Granger 21, Snook 14

Gruver 62, Sunray 25

Hamilton 28, Rio Vista 6

Haskell 35, Anson 18

Hawley 55, Colorado City 0

Hearne 21, Thorndale 14

Holland 33, Bruceville-Eddy 7

Hull-Daisetta 46, High Island 0

Italy 56, Cayuga 0

Jewett Leon 36, Grapeland 14

Kerens 35, Axtell 28

La Villa 41, Riviera Kaufer 0

Leakey 52, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 6

Lindsay 42, Alvord 20

Lovelady 38, Cushing 0

Mart 77, Hubbard 0

Mason 51, Brackett 0

Maud 62, Clarksville 19

McCamey 62, Plains 8

Mount Enterprise 34, Colmesneil 16

Muenster 51, Chico 0

New Deal 48, Floydada 15

Olton 45, Stinnett West Texas 0

Ozona 40, Harper 0

Panhandle 36, Farwell 35

Post 48, Hale Center 30

Price Carlisle 57, Gladewater Union Grove 6

Quanah 41, Electra 27

Quinlan Boles 41, Detroit 16

Ralls 51, Crosbyton 12

Refugio 62, Kenedy 0

Riesel 49, Florence 10

Rocksprings 60, Miles 53

Roscoe 46, Lockney 6

Runge 39, Pettus 7

Sabinal 49, Benavides 12

Sanford-Fritch 60, Boys Ranch 18

Seagraves 42, Morton 6

Seymour 51, Munday 12

Shamrock 51, Memphis 7

Shelbyville 36, San Augustine 0

Shiner 49, Ganado 7

Simms Bowie 36, Cumby 12

Somerville 50, Bartlett 6

Springlake-Earth 54, Nazareth 50

Stratford 35, Vega 0

Sudan 32, Smyer 14

Sundown 45, Tahoka 0

Thrall 52, Moody 20

Timpson 47, Joaquin 0

Tioga 70, Tom Bean 0

Trenton 47, Collinsville 35

Van Horn 83, Fort Davis 69

Windthorst 45, Petrolia 21

Wink 63, Iraan 14

Winters 55, De Leon 21

Yorktown 33, Louise 26

Class 1A

Abbott 52, Aquilla 0

Ackerly Sands 67, Loop 44

Anton 76, Amherst 38

Benjamin 54, Rule 6

Blackwell 52, Trent 6

Blanket 1, Brookesmith 0

Bluff Dale 53, Three Way 6

Borden County 35, O’Donnell 27

Bowie Gold-Burg 51, Ladonia Fannindel 6

Bynum 49, Covington 34

Calvert 46, Apple Springs 0

Cherokee 54, Rochelle 38

Chillicothe 53, Harrold 0

Coolidge 50, Penelope 0

Cranfills Gap 59, Kopperl 7

Eden 58, Paint Rock 12

Evant 71, Zephyr 21

Forestburg 39, Trinidad 25

Garden City 59, Lenorah Grady 8

Gilmer Union Hill 58, Fruitvale 7

Gordon 62, Gustine 0

Groom 60, Silverton 14

Happy 66, McLean 14

Hedley 54, Lefors 6

Hermleigh 66, Ira 48

Imperial Buena Vista 70, Marfa 21

Jayton 52, Afton Patton Springs 0

Jonesboro 62, Lometa 14

Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 56, Campbell 7

Lazbuddie 56, Cotton Center 6

Loraine 65, Abilene Texas Leadership 12

Lueders-Avoca 46, Woodson 0

Matador Motley County 64, Southland 0

Meadow 73, Whiteface 72

Medina 56, McDade 26

Mertzon Irion County 65, Veribest 8

Morgan 50, Iredell 0

New Home 21, Bovina 14

Oakwood 71, Chester 31

Paducah 55, Vernon Northside 0

Perrin-Whitt 64, Bryson 30

Premont 14, Ben Bolt 0

Rankin 72, TLC Midland 0

Rising Star 70, Valera Panther Creek 44

Roscoe Highland 60, Bronte 14

Rotan 53, Aspermont 8

Saint Jo 55, Newcastle 6

Sierra Blanca 48, Grandfalls-Royalty 33

Spur 104, Knox City 56

Throckmorton 52, Moran 6

Turkey Valley 61, White Deer 12

Westbrook 45, Robert Lee 0

Private Schools

Abilene Christian 65, Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 20

Amarillo San Jacinto 38, Lubbock All Saints 28

Arlington Grace Prep 57, Dallas First Baptist 0

Arlington Oakridge 34, Casady, Okla. 6

Austin Regents 45, CC John Paul 6

Austin St. Michael 70, SA St. Anthony’s 19

Austin TSD 46, SA Castle Hills 22

Austin Veritas 78, Round Rock Christian 7

Bay Area Christian 42, Saratoga West Hardin 14

Brownsville St. Joseph 61, Austin Hyde Park 26

Bryan Allen Academy 67, SA Brooks 18

Bryan Brazos Christian 32, Woodlands Legacy Prep 14

Bryan St. Joseph 38, Baytown Christian 30

Bulverde Bracken 69, San Marcos Hill Country Christian 12

Colleyville Covenant 49, Willow Park Trinity Christian 0

Dallas Bishop Lynch 20, Argyle Liberty Christian 17

Dallas Covenant 38, Dallas Shelton 6

Dallas Episcopal 51, Dallas St. Mark 30

Dallas Lakehill 58, Dallas Lutheran 54

Dallas Parish Episcopal 63, FW Nolan 35

FW All Saints 56, Plano John Paul II 16

FW Country Day 14, FW Trinity Valley 6

FW Southwest Christian 55, Cedar Hill Newman 0

Houston Kinkaid 34, Houston St. John’s 24

Houston St. Pius X 55, SA Christian 7

Irving Cistercian 69, Dallas Greenhill 35

Lucas Christian 46, Azle Christian School 40

Marble Falls Faith 64, Austin Hill Country 6

McKinney Christian 47, Dallas Bishop Dunne 21

Midland Christian 27, Plano Prestonwood 21

Midland Trinity 60, Lubbock Christ The King 39

SA Antonian 78, Tomball Concordia 6

SA Central Catholic 42, Katy Pope John 6

SA Lutheran 56, Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 7

SA St. Gerard 74, New Braunfels Christian 60

SA Texas Military 35, Austin St. Dominic Savio 7

Waco Vanguard 59, Red Oak Ovilla 14

Other

Alpha Omega 24, Tomball Rosehill 12

Alvin Shadow Creek 34, Pearland 27

Arlington St. Paul 42, Dallas Academy 16

Austin Brentwood 48, Boerne Geneva 31

Balmorhea def. Dell City, forfeit

Beaumont United 34, Baytown Lee 14

Cypress Bridgeland 42, Cypress Lakes 0

Cypress Community Christian 58, Houston Northland Christian 0

Fort Bend Christian 49, Houston Lutheran South 7

Fort Worth Christian 53, Flower Mound Coram Deo 0

Frassati Catholic 21, Houston Second Baptist 14

Fulshear 31, Rosenberg Lamar 24

FW Covenant Classical 54, Irving Faustina Academy 8

Grapevine def. FW Trimble Tech , forfeit

Houston Northside Home 66, Houston Westbury Christian 19

Jordan 55, Pieper 0

Killeen Memorial Christian 29, Waco Methodist 7

Lake Belton 48, Davenport 34

Lamesa Klondike def. Wilson , forfeit

Legacy School of Sport Sciences 68, Pro-Vision Academy 0

Lubbock Trinity 41, FW Lake Country 13

Marlin def. Dawson, forfeit

Midland Legacy 69, San Angelo Central 28

N. Richland Hills Richland 34, Mansfield Legacy 27

New Braunfels Baptist 67, SA Winston 18

Petersburg def. Lorenzo, forfeit

San Marcos Baptist Academy 68, Temple Holy Trinity 22

Spring Branch Living Rock 66, Cedar Park Summit 20

Waco Live Oak Classical 46, Rockwall Heritage 0

Postponements and cancellations

Arlington Pantego Christian vs. Waco Reicher, ccd.

Sabine Pass vs. Evadale, ccd.

THURSDAY

Class 6A

Aldine Davis 28, Aldine MacArthur 7

Arlington Bowie 48, Arlington Houston 43

Belton 24, Shoemaker 15

Byron Nelson 42, Keller 28

Cypress Park 50, Cypress Ranch 43

Cypress Woods 34, Cypress Springs 13

Dallas Jesuit 44, Irving 0

Denton Guyer 45, Little Elm 31

Edinburg Vela 35, Mission 7

Garland Naaman Forest 30, Garland Lakeview Centennial 22

Houston Westside 56, Houston MSTC 0

Katy 67, Katy Taylor 17

La Porte 10, Baytown Goose Creek 0

Laredo Alexander 25, Laredo Johnson 7

McAllen Memorial 38, Brownsville Porter 21

North Garland 45, South Garland 21

Pasadena Memorial 38, Pasadena 3

Pearland Dawson 34, Alief Elsik 6

PSJA North 68, Edinburg Economedes 3

Round Rock 50, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 7

SA Northside Brennan 55, SA Northside Holmes 3

San Benito 50, Brownsville Rivera 0

Spring Dekaney 49, Aldine Eisenhower 17

Class 5A

Amarillo 59, Lubbock 7

Boerne-Champion 35, Floresville 28

Carrollton Creekview 37, FW North Side 21

Carrollton Smith 56, Dallas Samuell 6

El Paso Eastlake 43, EP Socorro 20

EP Chapin 48, EP El Dorado 7

Fort Bend Hightower 64, Houston Milby 0

Frisco 35, Prosper Rock Hill 28, OT

FW Southwest 33, FW Polytechnic 7

Galena Park 44, Houston Austin 0

Georgetown East View 45, Pflugerville Connally 14

Humble Kingwood Park 35, Nederland 22

Lucas Lovejoy 55, Frisco Lebanon Trail 7

McKinney North 37, Longview 35

Mission Memorial 35, Sharyland Pioneer 0

Wichita Falls 56, Plainview 35

Class 4A

Dallas Carter 43, Dallas Pinkston 8

Houston Kashmere 66, Houston Scarborough 2

Liberty Hill 67, Austin Navarro 7

Paris 35, Wylie East 14

Class 1A

Blum 76, Milford 30

Follett 64, Miami 0

Oglesby 68, Buckholts 0

Other

FW Benbrook 41, FW Carter-Riverside 6

Sharpstown 68, Houston Northside 0

Tribe Consolidated 30, Victoria Home School 25

Houston Yates 22, Houston Worthing 8

