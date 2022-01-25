The District 12-6A landscape has altered.
On the heels of a wild week, both the boys and girls playoffs races have taken dramatic turns.
Following a game-ending brawl last Tuesday, Harker Heights and Copperas Cove were each issued a loss, and then the Knights, who were without a majority of their roster due to suspensions, suffered another defeat, falling 58-51 at Belton.
The victory elevated the recently ranked No. 20 Tigers (6-1) to the top of the standings entering the second half of the schedule, while the loss leaves the Knights, who fell from 13th to 21st in the state poll, scrambling with two players suspended for the remainder of the season.
Now, after dominating the district, a mere two games separates Harker Heights (5-2) from fifth-place Bryan (3-4).
Meanwhile, a tight girls championship race received a measure of breathing room as a three-way tie for first place between Ellison, Harker Heights and Belton was reduced by a team after the Lady Knights easily defeated the Lady Tigers by 31 points, 59-28, on Friday.
While the Lady Eagles and Harker Heights, who each improved to 7-2, inched closer to playoff berths, third-place Belton (6-3) cannot afford to slide any further as the fourth-place team in the district will most likely face No. 1 DeSoto in the postseason’s opening round.
Although drama is unfolding amongst District 12-6A’s elite teams, plenty of other critical contests are scheduled across the area tonight, and one standout player will be honored for his achievements.
BOYS
SHOEMAKER AT ELLISON
Prior to tip-off, the Eagles will recognize junior guard Jamyron Keller for recently recording the 1,500th point of his career. The defending all-district most valuable player accomplished the feat Jan. 14 against Killeen during a 17-point outburst.
Following the ceremony, Keller will look to add to his career total, which has since grown to 1,542 points, as Ellison and the Grey Wolves fight for sole possession of third place or possibly higher in the standings.
With identical 4-3 records, the teams round out the district’s top four spots behind Belton and Harker Heights, but should the Knights slip at home against Bryan, tonight’s winner would elevate into a tie for second place with them. Additionally, a Vikings victory would place tonight’s loser in a tie with Bryan for fourth place.
GIRLS
BELTON AT KILLEEN
The Lady Tigers had their four-game winning streak snapped emphatically Friday by two-time defending district champion Harker Heights, which limited them to just a pair of field goals in the entire second half and only two points in the third quarter.
Now, Belton looks to respond against a team riding a wave of momentum into the contest.
The Lady Kangaroos broke a fifth-place tie with Copperas Cove and earned the tiebreaker by sweeping the series against the Lady Bulldawgs with a 58-44 win Friday, taking a significant step toward their first playoff berth since 2019. With just five games remaining in the regular season, Killeen has the opportunity to move into a tie for fourth place with a win and a Temple loss at Copperas Cove.
The Lady Tigers won the first encounter 38-34 despite trailing 27-24 to start the fourth quarter.
GATESVILLE AT LAMPASAS
Following a torrid start, the Lady Badgers were humbled, losing consecutive games for just the second time this season after falling to No. 24 Stephenville 71-41 and No. 11 Glen Rose 63-31.
And because of a bye Friday, Lampasas has been simmering ever since.
Now, the Lady Badgers will look to get back to their winning ways against a team they overwhelmed in the District 6-4A opener. Lampasas beat Gatesville 88-23 on Jan. 7, but the Lady Badgers will not overlook the Hornets, who swept last year’s two-game series.
Gatesville has lost 10 consecutive games and is winless in district with four games remaining, but the Hornets enter the evening just one game behind fourth-place Brownwood in the five-team standings.
TONIGHT’S BOYS SCHEDULE
District 12-6A
- Killeen at No. 20 Belton
- Copperas Cove at Temple
- Shoemaker at Ellison
- Bryan at No. 21 Harker Heights
District 6-4A
- Gatesville at Lampasas
District 19-4A
- Taylor at Salado
- Lake Belton at Georgetown Gateway Prep
District 19-3A
- Rogers at Florence
TONIGHT’S GIRLS SCHEDULE
District 12-6A
- Belton at Killeen
- Temple at Copperas Cove
- Ellison at Shoemaker
- Harker Heights at Bryan
District 6-4A
- Gatesville at Lampasas
District 19-4A
- Taylor at Salado
- Lake Belton BYE
District 19-3A
- Rogers at Florence
