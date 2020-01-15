Alayna Washington scored 25 points and the Gatesville Hornets routed Waco La Vega 65-43 on Tuesday at home for their second straight win to start District 18-4A play.
The Hornets (16-0) trailed 28-16 at halftime but pulled away in the second half as foul problems mounted for La Vega.
Half of the Lady Pirates’ eight-player squad fouled out. La Vega was whistled for 30 fouls. Gatesville had 25. The teams combined for 75 free throws. Gatesville went 22-of-39 at the stripe while La Vega was 19-of-36.
Allaiya Jones added 16 points for the Hornets, who head to China Spring on Friday.
SALADO BOYS 81, GATESVILLE 32: At Gatesville, Shane Roche scored 22 points and the Eagles rolled to a win in their final tuneup for District 27-4A play.
Josh Goings added 19 points for Salado. Latrell Jenkins finished with 14.
Roche knocked down four of Salado's nine 3-pointers. Jenkins had three.
Salado led 28-8 after the opening quarter and continued pulling away.
Chase Williams led Gatesville (5-19) with nine points, all on 3-pointers. Logan Edwards added eight.
The Eagles host fifth-ranked Liberty Hill on Friday at 7 p.m.
COPPERAS COVE GIRLS 67, BELTON 29: At Copperas Cove, Kaysha McCloud had 27 points and nine rebounds and the Lady Dawgs began the second half of 12-6A play by taking sole possession of fourth place.
McCloud shot 75% from the field. MJ Honea added 16 points, eight rebounds five assists and five steals. Livona Wallace contributed eight points, four assists and three steals.
Cove led 29-14 at halftime.
The Lady Dawgs (5-4 12-6A) began the night tied with Temple for fourth place. Temple lost 62-45 at No. 18 Harker Heights to drop a game behind.
Cove hosts Killeen on Friday night at 7.
SALADO GIRLS 80, AUSTIN EASTSIDE MEMORIAL 23: At Austin, Kenslee Konarik recorded a double-double with 14 points and 17 rebounds in a 27-4A road win.
Kaia Philen led the Lady Eagles with 18 points. Katie Law added nine points and 10 rebounds.
Salado hosts Liberty Hill on Friday at 6:15 p.m.
BELTON BOYS 60, COPPERAS COVE 56: At Belton, T.J. Johnson scored 22 points and the Tigers moved within a game of third place Shoemaker and Temple in the 12-6A standings.
Josh Rardin and Tyson Pine each added 11 points for Belton (19-8, 3-4 12-6A).
MEMORIAL CHRISTIAN 76, PROVIDENCE PREP 49: At Memorial Christian, Clarence Jackson scored 17 points in the Warriors' victory.
Josiah Escoffery and Shawn Farrow each added 12 points. Quentin Bradley had 10.
SOCCER
BELTON GIRLS 2, COPPERAS COVE 0: At Belton, Abby Cargile and McKenna Morrow each found the net in the Lady Tigers 12-6A-opening victory.
SALADO 81, GATESVILLE 32
Salado (81)
Self 0, Jenkins 14, Roche 22, Mescher 2, Pittman 0, Scallin 8, Miller 6, Goings 19, Brown 7, Abel 3.
Gatesville (32)
Mata 0, Adams 4, Healer 0, Fails 2, Sheets 2, Edwards 8, Williams 9, Wigley 0, Stone 3, Brizendine 0, Mathew 0, Delong 4.
Salado 28 14 22 17—81
Gatesville 8 9 8 7—32
3-Point Goals—Salado 9 (Roche 4, Jenkins 3, Goings, Abel), Gatesville 6 (Williams 3, Adams, Edwards, Stone). Free Throws–Salado 10-21, Gatesville 8-12. Fouled Out–None. Total Fouls–Salado 13, Gatesville 16. Technicals–None.
GATESVILLE 65, WACO LA VEGA 43
Waco La Vega (43)
Iglehart 7, Bullard 3, Selmon 0, West 3, Ephraim 11, Mitchell 10, Hubert 7, Johnson 2.
Gatesville (65)
Warren 3, L.Smalley 3, Nolte 5, Chacon 1, Jones 16, S.Smalley 1, Ward 4, Coward 4, Washington 25, Jaynes 0, Boyd 3.
La Vega 14 14 3 12—43
Gatesville 7 19 11 28—65
3-Point Goals—La Vega 0, Gatesville 3 (Warren, L.Smalley, Nolte). Free Throws–La Vega 19-36, Gatesville 22-39. Fouled Out–Iglehart, Bullard, Mitchell, Johnson. Total Fouls–La Vega 30, Gatesville 25. Technicals–None.
BOYS SOCCER
- Salado 3, Waco Connally 3, tie
District 12-6A
- Belton 4, Copperas Cove 0
- Harker Heights 3, Temple 0
- Killeen 1, Waco Midway 0
- Waco 2, Ellison 0
GIRLS SOCCER
District 12-6A
- Belton 2, Copperas Cove 0
- Harker Heights 0, Temple 0 (Harker Heights wins 5-3 on penalties)
BOYS BASKETBALL
- Memorial Christian 76, Providence Prep 49
- Salado 81, Gatesville 32
District 12-6A
- Belton 60, Copperas Cove 56
- Ellison 80, Waco 69
- Harker Heights 72, Temple 64
- Waco Midway 51, Killeen 46
- BYE: Shoemaker
GIRLS BASKETBALL
District 12-6A
- Copperas Cove 67, Belton 29
- Harker Heights 62, Temple 45
- Waco Midway 55, Killeen 34
District 18-4A
- Gatesville 65, Waco La Vega 43
District 27-4A
- Liberty Hill 64, Lampasas 39
- Salado 80, Austin Eastside Memorial 23
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.