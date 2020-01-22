Allaiya Jones scored 19 points and the Gatesville Hornets won their fourth straight to start District 18-4A play, routing Waco Connally 71-42 on Tuesday in Gatesville.
Caitlin Chacon added 11 points, including three 3-pointers, for Gatesville (18-9).
Alayna Washington finished with nine points. Marlee Ward and Jasmine Boyd each had eight.
The Hornets dominated from the start, grabbing a 14-3 lead, and held a 29-13 advantage at halftime.
Gatesville travels to Robinson on Friday looking for a first-half sweep of their 18-4A foes.
Connally star Miannah Little was shut out in the first quarter but finished with 30 points, including four treys.
TAYLOR BOYS 52, NO. 23 SALADO 51: At Taylor, four days after a win over No. 5 Liberty Hill vaulted Salado into the rankings, the Eagles may be on their way out.
The Ducks nailed a late 3-pointer, one of eight Taylor treys on the night, to stun Salado.
Eli Pittman led Salado with 13 points. Josh Goings added 12.
SALADO GIRLS 44, TAYLOR 38: At Taylor, Kaia Philen had 10 points and six rebounds as the Lady Eagles overcame cold shooting and improved to 4-0 in 27-4A play.
Salado was 13-of-59 from the field and failed to make a 3-pointer.
Katie Law added eight points and 13 rebounds for Salado. Amanda Cantu also had eight points. Lorena Perez grabbed 11 boards.
BELTON GIRLS 52, SHOEMAKER 48: At Belton, McKenna Maddux scored 21 points and the Lady Tigers snapped a three-game losing streak.
Maddux was 11-of-12 at the foul, and a perfect 8-of-8 in the fourth quarter for Belton (11-20, 3-8 12-6A)
Jamesha Reese led Shoemaker (10-20, 2-8) with 15 points.
SOCCER
ELLISON BOYS 5, COPPERAS COVE 2: At Bulldawg Stadium, Ethan Buchanan scored four times to lead the Eagles to their first District 12-6A victory.
Michael Kelly also scored for Ellison (1-2 12-6A). Frank Chiribel, Alex Fernandez and Tyler Tag recorded assists.
Justin Crook and Evan Thomas scored for the Bulldawgs.
GATESVILLE 71, WACO CONNALLY 42
Waco Connally (42)
Cowster 5, Williams 1, Little 30, Hogeland 0, Green 3, Jenkins 1, Rangel 0, Christ 0, Muller 2.
Gatesville (71)
Warren 2, L.Smalley 2, Nolte 4, Chacon 11, Jones 19, C.Smalley 2, Ward 8, Coward 4, Washington 9, Jaynes 2, Boyd 8.
Connally 3 10 17 12—42
Gatesville 14 15 18 24—71
3-Point Goals—Connally 4 (Little 4), Gatesville 4 (Chacon 3, Jones). Free Throws–Connally 14-28, Gatesville 15-31. Fouled Out–Jenkins. Total Fouls–Connally 24, Gatesville 21. Technicals–None.
Record—Gatesville 18-9, 4-0 18-4.
TAYLOR 52, SALADO 51
No. 23 Salado (51)
Self 1, Jenkins 0, Roche 7, Mescher 0, Pittman 13, Scallin 5, Miller 8, Goings 12, Brown 2, Abel 3.
Taylor (52)
Derry 7, Blue 4, Ja’V.Carter 5, Garcia 18, Gensler 0, Ja’R.Carter 18.
Salado 13 9 15 14—51
Taylor 19 9 12 12—52
3-Point Goals—Salado 6 (Pittman 2, Goings 2, Roche, Abel), Taylor 8 (Garcia 3, Ja’R.Carter 2, Derry, Blue, Ja’V.Carter). Free Throws—Salado 9-15, Taylor 6-13. Fouled Out—None. Total Fouls—Salado 16, Taylor 13. Technicals—None.
BOYS BASKETBALL
District 12-6A
- No. 4, Ellison 75, Copperas Cove 61
- Shoemaker 75, Belton 49
- Waco Midway 81, Waco 56
District 27-4A
- Burnet 56, Lampasas 47
- Taylor 52, No. 23 Salado 51
GIRLS BASKETBALL
District 12-6A
- Belton 52, Shoemaker 48
- No. 23 Ellison 37, Copperas Cove 29
- No. 16 Harker Heights 57, Killeen 24
District 18-4A
- Robinson 38, China Spring 37
- Gatesville 71, Waco Connally 42
- Lorena 59, La Vega 46
District 27-4A
- Burnet 53, Lampasas 38
- Liberty Hill 68, Eastside Memorial 4
- Salado 44, Taylor 38
District 25-3A
- Jarrell 63, Florence 44
BOYS SOCCER
- Little River-Academy 1, Gatesville 0
District 12-6A
- Belton 12, Shoemaker 0
- Ellison 5, Copperas Cove 2
- Harker Heights 2, Killeen 1
- Waco 1, Waco Midway 0
GIRLS SOCCER
District 12-6A
- Belton 10, Shoemaker 1
- Copperas Cove 6, Ellison 0
- Harker Heights 2, Killeen 1
