The Stephenville Honeybees rallied from a two-run deficit then scored twice in the top of the eighth inning to beat Gatesville 8-7 in Glen Rose in a District 6-4A tiebreaker for the final playoff spot.
Emma Blakley had three hits for the Hornets, who led 6-4 after four innings.
Stephenville pulled within 6-5 in the fifth and tied it in the seventh.
BASEBALL
HARKER HEIGHTS 13, BRYAN 3, 5 inn.: At Harker Heights, Easton Culp got the Knights rolling out of the gate with a leadoff homer and Heights scored in every inning of its regular-season finale.
The Knights (17-12-1, 10-4 12-6A) led 4-0 after the first, and 6-0 after two.
The Vikings cut the deficit in half with a three-run third, but Heights plated five more in the bottom of the frame.
Austin Mitchell drove in four runs and earned the win on the mound.
Heights will face District 11-6A's third-place team next week in the playoffs.
LAKE BELTON 8, BURNET 4: At Burnet, Mason Trovinger had two hits and three RBIs and the Broncos clinched a share of the District 19-4A championship playing with freshmen and sophomores in their debut season.
Lake Belton (17-9-1, 11-3 19-4A) entered the night tied with Taylor for the league lead, but the Ducks lost 7-6 against Georgetown Gateway.
The Broncos can clinch the outright title with a home win over Burnet on Friday or another loss by Taylor.
Connor Bartz and Peanut Brazzle each doubled and had two hits.
Burnet (8-15-3, 4-10) scored a run in the first and led until the Broncos erupted for five runs in the fourth. Lake Belton led 8-1 after the top of the sixth.
LAMPASAS 7, LLANO 2: At Lampasas, Logan Coleman had three hits and drove in three runs in a nondistrict victory for the Badgers.
Playoff-bound Lampasas (12-15-1) completed its District 6-4A schedule last week. The other teams in the five-team league are finishing this week.
Llano opened the game with two runs. Lampasas cut the deficit in half in the bottom of the inning, then went ahead for good with a three-run second.
Nate Borchardt had two hits and two RBIs for the Badgers.
JARRELL 6, SALADO 5: At Jarrell, the Cougars blew a five-run lead, then won in walk-off fashion by scoring in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Nolan Williams and Dillon McDaniel each drove in a pair of runs for Salado. The Eagles (14-13, 7-7 19-4A) are tied with Gateway for the No. 3 seed in the playoffs.
Jarrell (13-16, 3-11) led 5-0 after two innings but Salado rallied with four runs in the fifth and tied it in the sixth.
TRACK AND FIELD
The University of Texas announced the signing of Ellison senior sprinter Khalid Mendez on its official track and field and cross country Twitter account on Tuesday.
Mendez has personal-bests of 10.67 seconds in the 100-meter dash, and 21.21 in the 200.
TUESDAY'S BASEBALL
- Lampasas 7, Llano 2
District 12-6A
- Belton 10, Killeen 0, 5 innings
- Ellison 5, Shoemaker 4
- Harker Heights 13, Bryan 3, 5 innings
- Temple 8, Copperas Cove 4
District 6-4A
- Gatesville 11, Glen Rose 1
District 19-4A
- Lake Belton 8, Burnet 4
- Jarrell 6, Salado 5
SOFTBALL
6-4A fourth-place tiebreaker
- Stephenville 8, Gatesville 7, 8 innings
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.