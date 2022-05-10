MVP—Easton Culp, sr., SS, Harker Heights.
Offensive Player of the Year—Travis Sanders, sr., SS, Copperas Cove.
Defensive Player of the Year—Tanner Wells, sr., C, Harker Heights.
Pitcher of the Year—Mason Ruiz, sr., Bryan.
Newcomer of the Year—Mason Garcia, soph., SS, Bryan.
FIRST TEAM
Pitchers—Rylan Hill, soph., Bryan; Eric Perez, sr., Bryan; Jett Millsap, jr., Harker Heights; Jacob Estrada, sr., Belton; Nate Mitchell, jr., Temple.
Catcher—Kyle Kubichek, jr., Bryan.
First base—Bryce Haws, sr., Harker Heights.
Second base—Kyle Turner, jr., Bryan; Mason Ramm, jr., Belton.
Shortstop—Isaac Ramos, jr., Temple.
Third base—Joseph Marin, sr., Harker Heights.
Outfield—Chance Crawford, soph., Bryan; Hunter Harlin, sr., Bryan; Cade Searcy, soph., Killeen; Tyler Halvorsen, jr., Harker Heights; Johny Donoso, sr., Temple; T.J. Johnson, sr., Belton.
Utility—Jackson Shirkey, sr., Belton.
Designated hitter—Tanner Conroy, sr., Belton.
SECOND TEAM
Pitchers—Bryce Prince, soph., Killeen; David Cimmino, sr., Copperas Cove; Joseph Ojeda, sr., Temple; Connor Beeman, jr., Killeen; Mike Saiz, soph., Harker Heights.
Catcher—Jack Mellon, jr., Killeen.
First base—Aric Hickman, jr., Temple.
Second base—Jerryn Pettijohn, soph., Killeen.
Shortstop—Caleb Lamm, sr., Belton.
Third base—Blaine Butler, jr., Copperas Cove.
Outfield—Ben Torres, jr., Bryan; Eddie Frazier, fr., Ellison; Tyler Tingle, sr., Belton; Aaron Bain, sr., Belton; John Garcia-Leon, Belton, sr., Copperas Cove; Alejandro Ramirez, jr., Harker Heights.
Utility—Keymoni Coleman, sr., Killeen.
Designated hitter—Dillon Barker, sr., Harker Heights; Lezlie Jackson, fr., Temple.
