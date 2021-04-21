HARKER HEIGHTS — There was no need to wait for a spark.
Throughout the District 12-6A schedule, Harker Heights pulled out close contests, winning six of its first 11 games by two runs or less and routinely relying on late heroics to secure the outcome.
Wednesday evening, however, the game was never in doubt.
The Knights immediately constructed a lead, delivering runs in their first two at-bats, and cruised to a 12-2 victory against Killeen, winning in five innings after a seven-run outburst evoked the run rule.
Following the game, which was postponed a day after officials failed to arrive Tuesday, Harker Heights head coach Randy Culp admitted the one-sided showing was a nice change.
“I was really proud of the way they swung the bats tonight,” he said. “We came and got hits early, including back-to-back hits to start the game that put some pressure on Killeen, and that is something we’ve been lacking this year.
“We’ve won a lot of close ballgames, but we’ve just been missing the big hits. Tonight, we got them.”
After a three-up, three-down start to the game for the Kangaroos, Knights leadoff hitter Easton Culp connected on a double to left field. In the ensuing at-bat, catcher Tanner Wells’ single sent Culp across home plate, and one batter later, Austin Mitchell hit a single to score Wells’ courtesy runner Anthony Millender.
Mitchell then struck out three consecutive batters in the top of the second inning, and Harker Heights (16-11-1, 9-3) continued its strong offensive start in the bottom of the inning, producing three more runs on three hits behind RBIs from Easton Culp and Eric Moore to push its advantage to 5-0.
Over the next three innings, Killeen, which fell to 2-10 in district, trimmed the deficit. Kangaroos center fielder Cade Searcy, who reached base on a triple, scored on Roderick Norman’s sacrifice fly in the fourth inning before Kaden King’s RBI made the score 5-2 in the fifth inning.
But Killeen would not get any closer.
The Knights saw six consecutive at-bats result in a run before Moore capped off the game by scoring on a passed ball.
“We had one bad inning,” Randy Culp said, “where we just kind of took things for granted, but we came back, got after it and answered right back, which is nice.
“We made a mistake, but we bounced back.”
Mitchell, who allowed just two hits and struck out seven batters en route to the pitching victory, led the way with three RBIs and was one of five Knights, including Jett Millsap, Jacob Bermea, Easton Culp and Wells, to finish with a pair of hits.
The showing was a stark contrast to the first encounter between the squads, when Harker Heights used a two-run showing in the top of the seventh inning to emerge with a 4-2 win at Killeen.
Now, after relying on pulling out close game, the Knights’ last three wins have come by a combined 21 runs, and the results put playoff-bound Harker Heights one win away from locking up the second seed, but it will not be easy.
The Knights conclude the district schedule by traveling to Copperas Cove, which is in a tie for third place, on Friday before hosting Bryan on Tuesday. The Vikings are two games behind fourth place.
As always, the goal is to win, but with the postseason looming, Randy Culp also has other intentions.
“We just want to stay sharp and make sure we stay confident at the plate,” he said. “We need everyone to stay on top of their game and stay polished.
“We are riding high right now, and we want to keep that confidence rolling.”
12-6A BASEBALL
x-Belton 11-1
x-Harker Heights 9-3
Copperas Cove 7-5
Ellison 7-5
Temple 6-6
Bryan 5-7
Killeen 2-10
Shoemaker 1-11
x-clinched playoff spot
WEDNESDAY'S GAME
- Harker Heights 12, Killeen 2, 5 innings
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.