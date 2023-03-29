HARKER HEIGHTS — Jett Millsap overcame a shaky defense behind him and the Harker Heights hurler and the Knights beat Hutto 3-2 with a five-hitter on Tuesday.
Millsap finished off the Hippos with a 1-2-3 seventh inning and beat the 110-pitch count limit by four for the complete game that ended in about 90 minutes. He fanned four batters, hit two and walked two.
Both Hutto runs were earned despite Heights’ four errors. The Knights (10-11, 3-2 District 12-6A) muffed two grounders, dropped a putout and third strike (allowing a runner to reach) and sailed a ball into the outfield on a bunt.
But Millsap limited the damage by pitching out of three bases-loaded jams — none bigger than in the sixth when the Hippos (8-12-1, 1-2) loaded the bases with two out trailing 3-2 with No. 2 hitter and Texas Tech signee Garet Boehm at the dish.
Boehm rapped a sharp grounder toward the third-base bag, but Seth Martin fielded it cleanly and made a strong throw to first to end the threat.
Boehm finished 0-for-3 and was hit by a pitch.
Nobody in the game had more than one hit. The Knights had just four.
Millsap had the first, lining a single into center field to start the Knights first. He scored on a double by Justice Fortson and Heights led the rest of the way. Fortson scored the Knights’ second run later in the inning on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Cooper Reaves.
Fortson put Heights in front 3-0 in the second when he drew a bases-loaded walk to score Braxtyn Vackar, who doubled for the Knights’ second extra-base hit.
After allowing the free pass, Hutto starter Aidon Alvarez retired 12 straight Knights before Tyler Halvorsen singled in the sixth inning.
Alvarez, who threw 58 pitches and walked five in the first two innings, also went the distance in the loss. He allowed just one baserunner in his final 4 2/3 innings. The Hippos did not commit an error.
Millsap took a no-hitter into the fourth. Alvarez broke it up with a clean single to center.
With the win, Heights avoided a frustrating sweep against the Hippos, who won Friday’s game 11-9 on a walk-off homer by Levi Fletcher after the Knights blew a 9-5 lead.
Fletcher doubled, walked twice and scored a run on Tuesday.
Hutto scored both its runs in the fifth, opening the inning with a single into the shortstop hole and a double into the left field corner.
No. 9 hitter Randy Cardenas drove in the first run with a sacrifice fly to center field. Zyon Hamilton followed with another double ripped over the third base bag.
A hit batter and error loaded the bases, but Millsap struck out Alvarez for out No. 2. Fortson ran down a well-struck ball in left field to end the inning.
It wasn’t all bad for the Heights defense. Catcher Jomar Mercado made up for his miscues by throwing out a runner at second and starting a double play on a sacrifice bunt attempt. Those plays led to two of Millsap’s four 1-2-3 innings.
Alejandro Ramirez made a sliding catch on the right field line with the bases loaded to end the second inning.
The Knights have their first district bye on Friday and host Salado on Saturday at 1 p.m. before returning to 12-6A action at home against Temple a week from Thursday.
Hutto is at Temple on Friday.
12-6A BASEBALL
Waco Midway 4-1
Bryan 2-1
Harker Heights 3-2
Pflugerville Weiss 2-3
Temple 2-3
Hutto 1-2
Copperas Cove 1-3
TUESDAY'S GAMES
- Harker Heights 3, Hutto 2
- Pflugerville Weiss 12, Copperas Cove 1
- No. 10 Waco Midway 8, Temple 0
- OFF: Bryan
FRIDAY'S GAMES
- Hutto at Temple, 7 p.m.
- Pflugerville Weiss at Bryan, 7 p.m.
- Waco Midway at Copperas Cove, 7 p.m.
- OFF: Harker Heights
