TEMPLE — Having six of its eight District 12-6A games decided by three runs or less heading into Tuesday night’s encounter with Harker Heights, Temple is no stranger to close ballgames.
One of those previous six contests was March 19 against the Knights, who edged the Wildcats by a run. The rematch at Hallford Field followed similar narrow margins — for half of it anyway.
Following a scoreless 3½ innings, Temple struck first only to have Harker Heights hit back with a seven-run top of the sixth that carried the Knights to a 7-3 victory.
The win provided second-place Heights (14-10-1, 7-2) with a two-game cushion over third-place Temple (15-9, 5-4), which dropped its third in a row and has two more games this week — at Ellison on Friday and at district-leading Belton on Saturday afternoon.
Temple led 2-0 after scoring twice in the fourth when Aiden Martinez slid across on a wild pitch and Naeten Mitchell doubled down the line in left field to chase in Xavier Padilla.
The Knights sent 11 batters to the plate in the top of the sixth and in the process chased Temple starter Aaron Wagaman, who finished with seven strikeouts but couldn’t work out of trouble during his final inning.
Harker Heights loaded the bases with no outs on a walk, single and error, then cut it to 2-1 on the second of three Temple errors in the frame. Michael Saiz drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 2-2 and the next two batters, Eric Moore (Wagaman’s final batter) and Easton Culp were beaned to up the lead to 4-2.
It was 6-2 after Tanner Wells’ RBI sacrifice fly and an error on the same sequence, before Bryce Haws added an RBI double for 7-2.
Temple loaded the bases with one out in the seventh and got a run back on David Rios’ RBI infield single.
Knights starting pitcher Austin Mitchell surrendered six hits and fanned seven, exiting with two outs in the seventh. Culp came on with the bases still stacked but induced a ground ball to third for the final out.
Harker Heights threatened in the first, loading the bases with no outs. Temple dealt with the situation, though, using a Wagaman strikeout and a double play started by third baseman Naeten Mitchell, who fielded a grounder and threw home to catcher Bryan Williams for one out before Williams tossed to first.
Temple picked up its first hit in the bottom of the third with Chance Guillen’s single to center and had runners on first and second with one out following a walk to Kobe Smith. But Austin Mitchell recorded a strikeout and a fielder’s choice ground out to end the Wildcats’ half of the frame.
12-6A BASEBALL
Belton 8-1
Harker Heights 7-2
Copperas Cove 5-4
Ellison 5-4
Temple 5-4
Bryan 3-6
Killeen 2-7
Shoemaker 1-8
TUESDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 14, Bryan 0, 5 innings
- Copperas Cove 11, Shoemaker 0
- Ellison 13, Killeen 2, 6 innings
- Harker Heights 7, Temple 3
