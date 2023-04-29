HARKER HEIGHTS — Darion Rogers tossed four innings of one-hit ball and the Harker Heights Knights capitalized on Pflugerville Weiss’ shaky pitching and defense in a 14-2 run-rule victory in Saturday’s regular-season finale.
The win kept the Knights (18-12, 9-3 12-6A) in the running for District 12-6A’s No. 2 seed, pending the outcome of Hutto’s home finale vs. 12-6A leader Midway, which started about 30 minutes after Heights reliever Seth Martin fanned the Wolves’ Jorian Guinn in the top of the fifth to complete the two-hitter.
Hutto started the day one game ahead of Heights in second place, but lost 8-4 to Midway.
Midway clinched the district championship, and Heights and Hutto will battle for the 2-seed on Monday in Jarrell.
The Wolves (3-21-3, 1-11) finished last in 12-6A.
After Rogers started the game with a 1-2-3 inning, the Knights took a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the frame.
Jett Millsap’s leadoff single was the only hit. The Knights drew three walks and reached on an error. Millsap stole second, advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on a wild pitch. Mike Saiz’s sacrifice fly scored the second run. Heights scored two more on the two-out error.
The Knights sent 13 to the plate in the second inning and scored eight runs on three hits, three more errors, a hit batter and four more walks. Pinch-hitter Quenton Jenkins smacked a two-run single into right field after fouling off several pitches as the game drifted into run-rule watch.
Heights led 12-0 heading into the third inning.
At that moment, Rogers had thrown just 18 pitches. At the plate, the Knights had already seen 94.
Millsap had three of the Knights’ seven hits, scored three times and drove in a run. He was also in the middle of a third-inning web gem and unusual 2-4-2 double play that curtailed Weiss’ biggest threat.
The Wolves’ first two batters in the third reached on walks. A one-out single by Bryson Bottom plated their first run and put runners on the corners.
But Bottom was thrown out trying to steal second base by Heights catcher Jomar Mercado. Millsap applied the tag and alertly noticed the runner at third trying to score. He was thrown out too.
There were no extra-base hits in a game where the wind was gusting out of the northwest and left-center field at nearly 30 mph. Any balls lofted in the air became adventuresome.
Saiz walked and scored twice to go with his sac fly. Martin was 0-for-2 but drove in two runs. Tyler Halvorsen was 1-for-1 and scored twice.
Martin gave up an unearned run in the fifth.
The game was originally scheduled for Friday but was postponed by storms.
12-6A BASEBALL
y-Waco Midway 11-1
x-Harker Heights 9-3
x-Hutto 9-3
x-Bryan 5-7
Temple 5-7
Copperas Cove 2-10
Pflugerville Weiss 1-11
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched district title
SATURDAY'S GAMES
- Bryan 8, Temple 6
- Harker Heights 14, Pflugerville Weiss 2, 5 innings
- Waco Midway 8, Hutto 4 End of Regular Season
End of Regular Season
